Donald Trump to hold first campaign rally since assassination attempt

Donald Trump is set to hold his first campaign rally on Saturday in Grand Rapids, Michigan, following a recent assassination attempt.
This event comes on the heels of his successful nomination at the Republican convention in Milwaukee, solidifying his hold over the party.
As per Reuters, Trump will be joined by his vice presidential pick, Ohio Senator J.D. Vance, marking their debut appearance as the official Republican ticket.
The rally is expected to draw a large crowd of Trump supporters eager to hear from their candidate.
Republican officials have noted a change in Trump since the attempt on his life, which occurred at an outdoor rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.
During his acceptance speech at the convention, Trump called for national unity, though much of his address reverted to familiar grievances and attacks on his opponents.
The rally in Grand Rapids will be in an indoor arena, following the security breach in Butler where a gunman injured Trump and several others
However, the Secret Service has declined to comment on specific security measures for the upcoming rally.
The political landscape remains tense, with the Democratic Party facing internal strife.
President Joe Biden is under pressure from within his party to step aside after a poor debate performance and lagging poll numbers against Trump.
Democrats are concerned about Biden's viability as a candidate in the upcoming election.