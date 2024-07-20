July's full moon to illuminate the sky this weekend

The upcoming full moon, referred to as the buck moon, is set to reach its peak at 6:17 a.m. ET on Sunday.
As per CNN, the buck moon is named for the time when male deer fully grow their antlers.
Interestingly, this full moon coincides with the 55th anniversary of the Apollo 11 lunar landing, the first mission to land humans on the moon.
Noah Petro, a NASA scientist, suggests that Saturday night would be a great time to view the moon and celebrate the historic event.
Viewing the full moon:
The full moon will be visible in both the Northern and Southern hemispheres, provided the weather is clear.
Petro recommends finding an open space away from tall buildings and trees for the best view. Even in cities with light pollution, the moon should still be visible on a clear night.
Although the full moon can be seen without special equipment, a telescope or binoculars can offer a closer look at the moon’s surface features.
In addition to the moon, other planets such as Saturn, Mars, Jupiter, and Uranus can be seen in the early morning hours of July, according to NASA.
Future full moons in 2024:
If you miss this weekend’s buck moon, there are five more full moons to look forward to this year:
August 19: Sturgeon moon
September 17: Harvest moon
October 17: Hunter’s moon
November 15: Beaver moon
December 15: Cold moon