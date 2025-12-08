Sci-Tech

OpenAI turns off app-like suggestions after user backlash

OpenAI is delaying its broader advertising ambitions as Sam Altman is prioritising to enhance ChatGPT’s overall quality

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
OpenAI has temporarily disabled ChatGPT features that are similar to advertisements after receiving massive backlash from paying subscribers.

Although the ChatGPT manufacturer continues to insist that no ads or ad tests are running inside the chatbot, Chief Research Officer Mark Chen admitted that recent promotional-style suggestions “fell short” and baffled users.

Taking to social media platforms, a few users posted some screenshots arguing that these looked like ads.

OpenAI responded by clarifying that the messages were not paid promotions, but part of a test to show apps built on the new ChatGPT app platform launched last month.

The company further underscored that these suggestions showed “no financial component.”

The controversy began when Plus subscribers reported seeing messages, which appeared to foster brands such as Peloton and Target while asking unrelated questions.

ChatGPT head Nick Turley reaffirmed that “there are no live tests for ads,” promising that if OpenAI ever explores advertising, it will take a “thoughtful approach” that maintains your trust.

Chen addressed the problem more directly, acknowledging that the suggestions felt like ads and should have been handled more carefully.

He confirmed that the company has currently disabled the feature while enhancing the model, planning to offer enhanced controls to reduce or disable such suggestions entirely.

Meanwhile, several reports suggested OpenAI is delaying its broader advertising ambitions as CEO Sam Altman is prioritising to enhance ChatGPT’s overall quality.

