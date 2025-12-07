Google Messages introduces new security, chat, and AI features

Google Messages is set to receive a range of upgrades this month, bringing both redesigned features and smarter security tools. While several updates are already live for all users, others continue to launch gradually via beta releases.
Features currently under beta testing
Link preview redesign
The Alphabet-owned Google has updated link previews with larger photos, clearer titles, and site favicons, but the article snippet has been removed, offering a cleaner preview.
@Mentions in group RCS chats
Users can now tag others in group conversations, which is used to garner anyone’s attention even if they’ve muted notifications.
MLS encryption for RCS
Google has prepared the high-end security with Messaging Layer Security (MLS) that supports encrypted cross-platform messaging between Android and iOS.
With this update, users can check the encryption type under message details.
Recently launched features
Leave unknown group chats
Google issues a warning when an unknown number that seems suspicious, brings you to a group and offers options to block, leave, and report it.
New image viewer + remix features
Message now provides a full-screen image viewer with swipe navigation. A new “Remix” button that allows users to apply AI-centric transformations using Google’s Nano Banana model.
Spam link identification & key verifier
Google has strengthened security with link warnings for suspected spam and the latest QR-based Key Verifier to confirm trusted contacts.