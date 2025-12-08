Sci-Tech

Apple iPadOS 26.2 to address existing issues: Report

iPadOS 26.2, the classic gestures for Slide Over and Split View are back, incorporated with the advanced windowing system

  By Syeda Fazeelat
  • |
Apple iPadOS 26.2 to address existing issues: Report
Apple iPadOS 26.2 to address existing issues: Report

Apple’s forthcoming iPadOS 26.2 is set to address one of the biggest problems with the current iPad software, restoring simplified multi-tasking for users.

Split View returns, and Slide Over will receive a new gesture: apps can now be dragged from the snapped into place without manual resizing, as per 9to5Mac.

This feature is similar to the functionalities in iPadOS 18 and earlier.

When iPadOS 26 launched, the Cupertino-based tech giant launched a Mac-like windowing system, enabling overlapping windows, resizable app windows, and traffic light controls.

While powerful for heavy users, it made quick tasks heavy for lighter users, who depended on Slide Over to rapidly access apps, including Messages.

Slide Over was partially restored in iPadOS 26.1; however, users still had to use the traffic lights to enable it.

With iPadOS 26.2, the classic gestures for Slide Over and Split View will be back, incorporated with the advanced windowing system.

Despite advancements, it will still lack a few features, including the ability to stack multiple apps in Slide Over as before.

