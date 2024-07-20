Royal

Princess Kalina shoots down criticism on her muscular transformation

Princess Kalina trains to ‘stay healthy’

  • by Web Desk
  • July 20, 2024
Princess Kalina trains to ‘stay healthy’
Princess Kalina trains to ‘stay healthy’

Princess Kalina of Bulgaria has turned down all the eyebrows raised on her muscular physique.

She had immediately grabbed headlines after being seen in public for the first time since January 2020, but this vast attention was mostly given to her wowing transformation, bringing critics along.

Speaking to ¡Hola! about the crazy reaction received from a single outing, the Duchess of Saxony said, “I didn't expect it. I just wore a sleeveless dress.”

“In the 21st century, a woman’s physical form shouldn’t be newsworthy,” she added, hushing down those negative remarks in one go.

Four years back, Princess Kalina used to sport a toned down figure, and now cuts bold biceps and steel-cut shoulders with a powerfully built frame.

Addressing the dedication put to it, she expressed, “If I don’t train, I don’t feel well. The only reason I do it is to be healthy and feel good.”

This is for the first time that the royal lady discussed her athletic prowess in a candid interview.

It was back in the month of June that Princess Kalina went viral with a majestically fit appearance during a royal engagement.

King Fredrik leaves 18-year-old son in charge of Denmark

King Fredrik leaves 18-year-old son in charge of Denmark
Jennifer Lopez rings in the weekend in style

Jennifer Lopez rings in the weekend in style

Bella Hadid booted from Adidas campaign for being a half-Palestinian

Bella Hadid booted from Adidas campaign for being a half-Palestinian
Prince Harry gives up looking for home in UK amid rising security threats

Prince Harry gives up looking for home in UK amid rising security threats

Royal News

Prince Harry gives up looking for home in UK amid rising security threats
Prince Harry gives up looking for home in UK amid rising security threats
Prince Harry gives up looking for home in UK amid rising security threats
Princess Anne returns after cancelling all royal duties
Prince Harry gives up looking for home in UK amid rising security threats
Princess Anne seemingly breaks King Charles' royal order
Prince Harry gives up looking for home in UK amid rising security threats
Princess Kate, Prince William seek new staff member with unique skills
Prince Harry gives up looking for home in UK amid rising security threats
Princess Charlotte major style transition secret laid bare
Prince Harry gives up looking for home in UK amid rising security threats
King Charles, Queen Camilla face security scare after Trump assassination attempt
Prince Harry gives up looking for home in UK amid rising security threats
Zara Tindall speaks out first time after Princess Anne's injury
Prince Harry gives up looking for home in UK amid rising security threats
King Charles hosts 46 Euorpean leaders at Blenheim Palace reception
Prince Harry gives up looking for home in UK amid rising security threats
Princess Anne visits hospital amid recovery from horse 'incident' injury
Prince Harry gives up looking for home in UK amid rising security threats
King Charles' desperation over Harry after Queen's death laid bare
Prince Harry gives up looking for home in UK amid rising security threats
Prince William, Kate to break MAJOR royal tradition to protect heir George
Prince Harry gives up looking for home in UK amid rising security threats
Prince Harry thanks key friend for Invictus Games support