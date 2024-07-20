Princess Kalina shoots down criticism on her muscular transformation

Princess Kalina of Bulgaria has turned down all the eyebrows raised on her muscular physique.
She had immediately grabbed headlines after being seen in public for the first time since January 2020, but this vast attention was mostly given to her wowing transformation, bringing critics along.
Speaking to ¡Hola! about the crazy reaction received from a single outing, the Duchess of Saxony said, “I didn't expect it. I just wore a sleeveless dress.”
“In the 21st century, a woman’s physical form shouldn’t be newsworthy,” she added, hushing down those negative remarks in one go.
Four years back, Princess Kalina used to sport a toned down figure, and now cuts bold biceps and steel-cut shoulders with a powerfully built frame.
Addressing the dedication put to it, she expressed, “If I don’t train, I don’t feel well. The only reason I do it is to be healthy and feel good.”
This is for the first time that the royal lady discussed her athletic prowess in a candid interview.
It was back in the month of June that Princess Kalina went viral with a majestically fit appearance during a royal engagement.