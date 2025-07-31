King Charles launches luxury line of tweed jackets with surprising twist

King Charles is stepping into the world of fashion design with a surprising twist!
According to The Sun, the 76-year-old monarch has launched a luxury line of tweed jackets inspired by his own country style.
However, the specially crafted version of coats is not tailored for humans, but for four-legged companions.
The jackets, crafted in Sandringham Royal Tweed with a brown collar and belt, have been made exclusively for the shop at his estate in Norfolk.
According to the outlet, the coats are available in small, medium and large sizes for dogs with prices ranging from £39.99 to £50.
A notice in the shop claimed that the coats are water layer resistant and perfect for frosty winter walks.
“Sandringham's loyal and trusted doggy visitors to the Royal parkland have been the inspiration for this collection,” the notice reads.
It further added, “Pooches in the parkland can now look effortlessly stylish whilst enjoying a walk, wearing an elegant coat made in Sandringham Royal Tweed.”
The sweet launch comes few months after King Charles and Queen Camilla adopted their own pooches.
Queen Camilla adopted the Jack Russell-cross named Moley from Battersea Dogs' and Cats', after losing her beloved Jack Russell Beth.
While, His Majesty was gifted a Lagotto Romagnolo puppy called Snuff earlier this year, and he is reportedly “besotted” with the new addition.