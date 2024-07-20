Halle Berry reveals how 'Catwoman' made her 'cat lover'

Halle Berry is making a cat-tastic revelation!
During an interview with Entertainment Weekly, published on Thursday, July 18, the Perfect Stranger actress revealed how her 2004's iconic role of Catwoman turned her into a cat person.
"I became a cat lover because of it," told Berry to the outlet, whom EW outlined as a "self-proclaimed, lifelong dog person."
Talking about how she rescued four kittens found in her yard three weeks ago, the Bruised actress revealed, "I'm a Catwoman through and through, because of that experience and those relationships. That experience changed me."
Just a month ago, the Oscar-winning actress reached out on her Instagram handle to introduce two rescued kittens named Boots and Coco.
"Introducing Boots and Coco!" wrote the actress at the beginning of the caption.
"I found these two little fur babies in my yard, along with their 2 siblings and their mom! I got the mommy spayed and released her back in my yard and she's now our outdoor cat. and the other 2 babies I've found a forever home for and these two are our new lovies. It's a full house over here!" wrote Berry.