Cristiano Ronaldo shares glimpse of ‘happy days’ with Georgina Rodriguez

Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo is enjoying vacations with the family after a tiring UEFA European Championship in 2024.
The 39-year-old soccer player, who recently played in the Saudi Pro League (SPL) for Al Nassar, took to Instagram to share stunning photos from his summer vacation in the Saudi Red Sea.
Ronaldo gives fans a glimpse into his summer fun by sharing a beach day with his wife, Georgina Rodriguez. The soccer star also posted pictures of himself riding a bicycle, captioning the photo series with caption, "Happy Days."
CR7 fans were happy to see him enjoying his vacation after seeing him heartbroken during Euro 2024. A fan wrote, “GOAT HAPPY = WORLD HAPPY,” while the other commented, “Happy vacation, Cristian Ronaldo.”
The third gushed, “The best player in history.”
To note, Portugal was eliminated from the Euro 2024 semifinals after a heartbreaking quarterfinal defeat to France, losing 3-5 in a penalty shootout. Whereas, Ronaldo who was playing in his final European Championship, failed to make a significant impact in the tournament.