Kylie Jenner takes Italy fashion to next level with sultry backless look

Kylie Jenner is turning up the heat in Italy with her fiery and bold look.
The 26-year-old billionaire has been sharing sizzling snaps from her Italian getaway, and fans can't get enough.
Kylie took to her Instagram account on Saturday, July 20, to post stunning images of herself posing in front of an open window, wearing a sultry backless halter-top look.
"When in Italy," she captioned the photo, alongside another shot highlighting her designer shoes and bags.
In another post, Kylie teased a soon-to-be-released simple black bodysuit from her clothing line, Khy, paired with rectangular sunglasses, a wavy hairstyle, and her signature lip products from Kylie Cosmetics.
The Kylie Cosmetics founder has been documenting her Italian adventure on Instagram, including a sweet photo of herself and her 2-year-old son, Aire and a heartwarming snap of Stormi enjoying a fun boat ride in Venice waterways.
Kylie's vacation highlights also include a video with best friend Stassie Karanikolaou, and a stunning photo carousel of herself, captioned, "venice!!!!
Kylie Jenner's Italian getaway comes after a busy few month, which saw her launch new products and collaborate with other major brands.