Entertainment

Kylie Jenner takes Italy fashion to next level with sultry backless look

Kylie Jenner sets pulses racing in new photos from Italy getaway

  • by Web Desk
  • July 21, 2024


Kylie Jenner is turning up the heat in Italy with her fiery and bold look.

The 26-year-old billionaire has been sharing sizzling snaps from her Italian getaway, and fans can't get enough.

Kylie took to her Instagram account on Saturday, July 20, to post stunning images of herself posing in front of an open window, wearing a sultry backless halter-top look.

"When in Italy," she captioned the photo, alongside another shot highlighting her designer shoes and bags.

In another post, Kylie teased a soon-to-be-released simple black bodysuit from her clothing line, Khy, paired with rectangular sunglasses, a wavy hairstyle, and her signature lip products from Kylie Cosmetics.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder has been documenting her Italian adventure on Instagram, including a sweet photo of herself and her 2-year-old son, Aire and a heartwarming snap of Stormi enjoying a fun boat ride in Venice waterways.

Kylie's vacation highlights also include a video with best friend Stassie Karanikolaou, and a stunning photo carousel of herself, captioned, "venice!!!!

Kylie Jenner's Italian getaway comes after a busy few month, which saw her launch new products and collaborate with other major brands. 

Popular sweeteners in low-calorie foods raise heart attack risk, study

Popular sweeteners in low-calorie foods raise heart attack risk, study
Glen Powell, Daisy Edgar-Jones bring ‘Twisters’ energy to Luke Combs concert

Glen Powell, Daisy Edgar-Jones bring ‘Twisters’ energy to Luke Combs concert
Anne Hathaway wants a ‘heavy’ paycheck for ‘Devil Wears Prada 2’: Deets inside

Anne Hathaway wants a ‘heavy’ paycheck for ‘Devil Wears Prada 2’: Deets inside
Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic or Roger Federer: Alcaraz names his GOAT

Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic or Roger Federer: Alcaraz names his GOAT

Entertainment News

Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic or Roger Federer: Alcaraz names his GOAT
Shania Twain, Andrea Bocelli set stage ablaze with surprise duet in Tuscany: WATCH
Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic or Roger Federer: Alcaraz names his GOAT
Lady Gaga honors Tony Bennett on his first death anniversary: 'Miss you’
Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic or Roger Federer: Alcaraz names his GOAT
Jennifer Garner gives exciting home tour to her cat in new video: Watch
Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic or Roger Federer: Alcaraz names his GOAT
Taylor Swift 'sued' Ryan Reynolds for using her cats' in 'Deadpool 2'
Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic or Roger Federer: Alcaraz names his GOAT
Jennifer Lopez rings in the weekend in style
Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic or Roger Federer: Alcaraz names his GOAT
Halle Berry reveals how 'Catwoman' made her 'cat lover'
Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic or Roger Federer: Alcaraz names his GOAT
Adele, Rich Paul enjoy date night amid career pause talks
Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic or Roger Federer: Alcaraz names his GOAT
Scarlett Johansson compares Sam Altman to Marvel supervillain
Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic or Roger Federer: Alcaraz names his GOAT
'RHOC's Shannon Beador reveals 'bloody' selfie after DUI arrest
Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic or Roger Federer: Alcaraz names his GOAT
Aiman Khan restores her soul as the ocean roars: Photos
Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic or Roger Federer: Alcaraz names his GOAT
Mumbai monsoon: Alia Bhatt holds daughter Raha Kapoor close in heavy rain
Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic or Roger Federer: Alcaraz names his GOAT
Taylor Swift's beau Travis Kelce returns to football after PDA-packed summer