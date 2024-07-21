Entertainment

Glen Powell, Daisy Edgar-Jones bring ‘Twisters’ energy to Luke Combs concert

Glen Powell, Daisy Edgar-Jones and Anthony Ramos joined Luke Combs onstage to chug beers

  • July 21, 2024


In a surprise appearance, Glen Powell, Daisy Edgar-Jones and Anthony Ramos, the stars of the summer blockbuster Twisters, brought their charismatic vibes to Luke Combs' concert.

At MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Friday, July 19, Powell, Edgar-Jones, and Ramos joined Combs onstage to celebrate the film's release by chugging beers.

The Twisters trio walked out mid-show, greeted by Combs and influencer Dana Beers, who had campaigned to shotgun a beer with the country singer for 68 days on social media.

The impromptu appearance was met with cheers from the crowd as the group exchanged greetings and hugs before downing their beers.

Combs, Powell, and influencer Dana Beers finished their drinks swiftly, while Ramos held onto his, and Edgar-Jones passed hers off to Powell to finish.

The moment was captured on video and shared on social media by the cast, with Powell posting a clip on his Instagram Stories and Edgar-Jones sharing a video with the caption, "So this happened."

The crossover was a fit, given Combs' contribution to the film's soundtrack with Ain't No Love in Oklahoma.

Luke Combs also revealed on Instagram that he and his team watched the film on the jumbotron at MetLife before the concert, calling it "What a night and what a flick."

Glen Powell, Daisy Edgar-Jones and Anthony Ramos starrer, Twisters, is now playing in theaters.

