Coldplay's Chris Martin dedicates 'heartbreak song' to Taylor Swift as she leaves Germany

Coldplay's Chris Martin serenade Taylor Swift with 'heartbreak' ballad

  July 21, 2024


Coldplay's Chris Martin has paid tribute to Taylor Swift with 'heartbreak song' to Taylor Swift departure from Germany following her Eras Tour shows.

Martin dedicated his band's 2016 song Everglow to Swift during their concert in Düsseldorf, Germany, on Saturday, July 20.

In a heartfelt moment captured on TikTok, could be seen sitting behind a piano on stage at the Merkur Spiel-Arena, when he introduced the song by acknowledging Swift's recent departure from nearby Gelsenkirchen, where she had performed her Eras Tour shows.

"Now this is for Taylor Swift because she left town," Martin said, eliciting cheers from the crowd.

He went on to say, “This is for all of you who feel sad today because Taylor had to go to the next city. So we sing this love song, this heartbreak song, and send it to Taylor wherever she is today

Martin then went ahead and performed the track.

Coldplay's Chris Martin’s tribute to Swift, comes amid her Eras Tour stops in Germany, including performances in Gelsenkirchen, Hamburg, and Munich.

Taylor Swift took to Instagram to thank her fans for their enthusiasm and support, sharing photos and videos from her Gelsenkirchen shows.

She also expressed gratitude for the success of her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, which stayed at number one for 12 weeks.

