NASA's Curiosity rover unexpectedly finds sulfur ‘oasis’ on Mars

  by Web Desk
  July 21, 2024
The National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s (NASA) Curiosity Mars rover surprisingly found crystals on the Red Planet for the first time in history.

According to Live Science, the rover accidentally cracks open a small rock after driving over it. When the rover’s camera focused on the opened rock, the scientists spotted yellow crystals gleaming on the rock.

After drilling into another rock, they discovered that these delicate and small crystals were made up of pure Sulphur.

Mission's project scientist at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory in California, Ashwin Vasavada, said in the statement, “Finding a field of stones made of pure sulfur is like finding an oasis in the desert. It shouldn't be there, so now we have to explain it," adding, “Discovering strange and unexpected things is what makes planetary exploration so exciting.”

Although the rover did not confirm the presence of Sulphur crystals in other rocks, scientists are confident that nearby rocks must contain similar yellow crystals, making the area a site of interest for the upcoming research.

Mercury may hide thick layer of diamonds beneath surface, study reveals
Millions of Microsoft devices impacted by recent CrowdStrike software update
July's full moon to illuminate the sky this weekend
WhatsApp to use in-house technology for new translation feature, reports
Elon Musk takes a dig at Microsoft amid global tech outage
CrowdStrike and Microsoft respond to worldwide Windows outage
Global IT outage disrupts airlines, banks, and media
Microsoft releases Designer app globally for creative image generation
Gemini AI assistant gets ‘major’ update for lock screen functionality
NASA’s Cassini spacecraft reveals new insights into Titan's ‘mysterious’ seas
Elon Musk delays Tesla's robotaxi launch to October for 'major' design updates
Scientists discover first cave on Moon: Details Inside