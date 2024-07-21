NASA's Curiosity rover unexpectedly finds sulfur ‘oasis’ on Mars

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s (NASA) Curiosity Mars rover surprisingly found crystals on the Red Planet for the first time in history.
According to Live Science, the rover accidentally cracks open a small rock after driving over it. When the rover’s camera focused on the opened rock, the scientists spotted yellow crystals gleaming on the rock.
After drilling into another rock, they discovered that these delicate and small crystals were made up of pure Sulphur.
Mission's project scientist at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory in California, Ashwin Vasavada, said in the statement, “Finding a field of stones made of pure sulfur is like finding an oasis in the desert. It shouldn't be there, so now we have to explain it," adding, “Discovering strange and unexpected things is what makes planetary exploration so exciting.”
Although the rover did not confirm the presence of Sulphur crystals in other rocks, scientists are confident that nearby rocks must contain similar yellow crystals, making the area a site of interest for the upcoming research.