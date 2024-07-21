World

Nepal's new PM khadga Prasad Oli wins strong support in parliament

Nepal's new Prime Minister, Khadga Prasad Oli, secured over two-thirds of the votes in his favor

  • by Web Desk
  • July 21, 2024


Nepal’s newly appointed Prime Minister, Khadga Prasad Oli, received strong backing from parliament on Sunday, with over two-thirds of members voting in his favour.

As per multiple outlets, Oli secured support from his Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist-Leninist), the Nepali Congress, and several smaller parties.

In the House of Representatives, 188 out of 275 members voted for Oli in the confidence motion, as announced by Speaker Dev Raj Ghimire.

The announcement was met with applause, and many members congratulated Oli by shaking his hand.

Oli became Prime Minister last week after the previous coalition government collapsed when his party withdrew support.

This marks Oli's fourth term as Prime Minister. His main challenge will be balancing Nepal's relations with neighbouring giants India and China, both of which seek influence over the landlocked nation.

Oli, 72, has a long political history, starting from a young age in his home village in eastern Nepal.

He rose through the ranks of the communist party and spent a total of 14 years in jail for opposing the autocratic monarchy, which banned political parties until 1990.

