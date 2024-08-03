Simone Biles claims 7th gold medal at Paris Olympics

Simone Biles from Team USA bagged away her seventh gold prize in a historic Olympic career by emerging victorious in the Women’s Vault finale on Saturday, August 3.
After the competition adding yet again to her glowing high-stage gymnastics return, the silver medal was handed to Team Brazil’s Rebeca Andrade finishing as the runner-up.
America pumped out another triumph with Jade Carey earning bronze, although she had made a devastating error back in Tokyo, which cost a chance of winning gold.
This has made Simone Biles the second woman ever to carry the crown in Women’s Vault twice after Vera Casalavska from Czechoslovakia did in 1984 and 1968.
Of course, the athlete is just as much of a decorated gymnast, especially when it comes to rivalries rolling out at Olympics, per ABC News.
Thanks to her, Team USA now brandishes three gold medals in their 2024 showcase from Paris following their success in the team finals as well as the individual all-around competition.
Simone Biles in particular has ten Olympics medals won throughout her career, and this number is the third-highest by a female gymnast.