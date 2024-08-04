Cardi B defends Offset against false claims amid divorce

Cardi B has set the records straight against claims that her estranged husband, Offset, has been "unsupportive" amid their divorce and her third pregnancy.
The Up rapper took to Instagram to refute the claims, stating that Offset has been helpful with their children and her business.
Her response came after People Magazine reported that Cardi filed for divorce due to their marriage being "more of a distraction than support."
Cardi commented on The Jasmine Brand's Instagram post, saying,” Ok this is getting weird cause I can say he helps me a lot with my business and the kids”
She went on to share, “Never in my career no matter what I went through I had friends or family go to the media sooo I don’t know who is this damn source going to people magazine.”
“Even with my filling I’m not askin for child support my claim is for him to only pay for the bills he already pays on the kids and the new one,” the singer, who shares daughter Kulture and son Wave with Offset, further noted.
This is not the first time the couple has considered divorce since their wedding in September 2017.
In 2018, they announced their split, but later reconciled. Cardi then filed in September 2020 but later reversed the decision.
However, on Wednesday, July 31, Cardi filed for divorce again after six years of marriage and just hours she also announced her third pregnancy on Instagram.