Entertainment

Cardi B defends Offset against false claims amid divorce

Cardi B set the records straight against claims that Offset has been "unsupportive" amid their divorce

  • by Web Desk
  • August 04, 2024
Cardi B defends Offset against false claims amid divorce
Cardi B defends Offset against false claims amid divorce

Cardi B has set the records straight against claims that her estranged husband, Offset, has been "unsupportive" amid their divorce and her third pregnancy.

The Up rapper took to Instagram to refute the claims, stating that Offset has been helpful with their children and her business.

Her response came after People Magazine reported that Cardi filed for divorce due to their marriage being "more of a distraction than support."

Cardi commented on The Jasmine Brand's Instagram post, saying,” Ok this is getting weird cause I can say he helps me a lot with my business and the kids”

She went on to share, “Never in my career no matter what I went through I had friends or family go to the media sooo I don’t know who is this damn source going to people magazine.”

“Even with my filling I’m not askin for child support my claim is for him to only pay for the bills he already pays on the kids and the new one,” the singer, who shares daughter Kulture and son Wave with Offset, further noted.

Cardi B defends Offset against false claims amid divorce

This is not the first time the couple has considered divorce since their wedding in September 2017.

In 2018, they announced their split, but later reconciled. Cardi then filed in September 2020 but later reversed the decision.

However, on Wednesday, July 31, Cardi filed for divorce again after six years of marriage and just hours she also announced her third pregnancy on Instagram. 

Adele hits pause to air Olympics’ 100m finals at Munich concert

Adele hits pause to air Olympics’ 100m finals at Munich concert
Kate Middleton packing up for another public appearance

Kate Middleton packing up for another public appearance
Meghan Markle calls feud with King Charles ‘out of control’ in new interview

Meghan Markle calls feud with King Charles ‘out of control’ in new interview
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details

Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details

Entertainment News

Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
Adele hits pause to air Olympics’ 100m finals at Munich concert
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
Ryan Gosling, Eva Mendez enjoy rare outing at 2024 Paris Olympics
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
Taylor Swift feels 'fantastic' as Eras Tour breaks record with THIS milestone
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
Adele kicks off ‘Munich residency’ with stunning snaps: See
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
Taylor Swift pumps up Team USA with electrifying Olympics promo video
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
Elizabeth Taylor’s father labelled her with THIS remark over affair with Richard Burton
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
Billie Eilish’s brother Finneas defends her against ‘predatory’ claims on new remix
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
Kiara Advani's fitness secret REVEALED
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
Brittany Mahomes, Patrick enjoy date night at Morgan Wallen's concert
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
BTS' Jimin, Sofia Carson's live duet of 'Slow Dance' leaves fans in awe
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
Tarek, Heather Rae El Moussa enjoy tropical getaway at the Carribean islands
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
Ranbir Kapoor shares his experience with therapy before Rishi Kapoor's illness