Taylor Swift drops emotional first draft of 'My Boy Only Breaks His Favorite Toys'

Taylor Swift shared heartbreaking original lyric of 'My Boy Only Breaks His Favorite Toys'

  August 04, 2024


Taylor Swift is giving fans a rare glimpse into her creative process by releasing the First Draft Phone Memo versions of some tracks from her album The Tortured Poets Department.

One notable revelation is an original lyric from My Boy Only Breaks His Favorite Toys that didn't make the final cut.

In the album version, Swift sings, "Just say when, I'd play again / He was my best friend down at the sandlot" in the outro.

However, the First Draft Phone Memo version, which features a slower tempo and acoustic piano accompaniment, reveals a different lyric, as she sang, "He was my best friend and that was the worst part.”

Swift explained the song's meaning in April, saying it's told from the perspective of a child's toy.

According to Swift the track is about “being somebody’s favorite toy until they break you and then don’t want to play with you anymore — which is how a lot of us are in relationships where we are so valued by a person in the beginning, and then all of the sudden, they break us or they devalue us in their mind."

The First Draft Phone Memo versions of My Boy Only Breaks His Favorite Toys, Cassandra, The Black Dog, and Who's Afraid of Little Old Me? Are available on Taylor Swift's website for a limited time.

