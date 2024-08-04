Entertainment

Adele kicks off ‘Munich residency’ with stunning snaps: See

Adele performed her first show of Munich residency on Friday, August 2

  • by Web Desk
  • August 04, 2024


Adele is wowing the audience with her Munich residency!

On Saturday, August 3, the 16-time Grammy winner turned to her official Instagram handle and posted a carousel of drop-dead gorgeous snaps from her residency’s first show.

“Munich Night 1,” she wrote in the post’s caption.

In the 5-picture long carousel, the opening shot saw the To Be Loved singer, holding up a mic, adorned in a stunning maxi that she paired with beautiful silver earrings. Her blonde locks flowed freely with the breeze.

The next shot captured Adele from the back, facing a cloudy backdrop.


After the first two photos, the third one showcased the Strangers by Nature star making a funny face as she looked directly at the camera.

The fourth and fifth shots featured the singer performing on stage against a stunning background of fire and a serene, cloudy sky.

Her diehard fans quickly reached the comment section to show their admiration and love for the Oh My God singer.

“So incredible to have been there! An amazing show!” commented a fan, while the second wrote, "Omg, you look pretty powerful at the stage, truly iconic.”

Adele in Munich marks the singer's second concert residency and kicked off on Friday, August 2, 2024.

The concert will be concluded on August 31, with 2 shows each week.

Adele hits pause to air Olympics’ 100m finals at Munich concert

Adele hits pause to air Olympics’ 100m finals at Munich concert
Kate Middleton packing up for another public appearance

Kate Middleton packing up for another public appearance
Meghan Markle calls feud with King Charles ‘out of control’ in new interview

Meghan Markle calls feud with King Charles ‘out of control’ in new interview
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details

Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details

Entertainment News

Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
Adele hits pause to air Olympics’ 100m finals at Munich concert
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
Ryan Gosling, Eva Mendez enjoy rare outing at 2024 Paris Olympics
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
Taylor Swift feels 'fantastic' as Eras Tour breaks record with THIS milestone
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
Taylor Swift pumps up Team USA with electrifying Olympics promo video
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
Elizabeth Taylor’s father labelled her with THIS remark over affair with Richard Burton
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
Billie Eilish’s brother Finneas defends her against ‘predatory’ claims on new remix
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
Kiara Advani's fitness secret REVEALED
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
Brittany Mahomes, Patrick enjoy date night at Morgan Wallen's concert
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
BTS' Jimin, Sofia Carson's live duet of 'Slow Dance' leaves fans in awe
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
Tarek, Heather Rae El Moussa enjoy tropical getaway at the Carribean islands
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
Ranbir Kapoor shares his experience with therapy before Rishi Kapoor's illness
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
Angelina Jolie seeks ‘help’ for ‘troubled’ son Pax