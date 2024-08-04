Adele kicks off ‘Munich residency’ with stunning snaps: See

Adele is wowing the audience with her Munich residency!
On Saturday, August 3, the 16-time Grammy winner turned to her official Instagram handle and posted a carousel of drop-dead gorgeous snaps from her residency’s first show.
“Munich Night 1,” she wrote in the post’s caption.
In the 5-picture long carousel, the opening shot saw the To Be Loved singer, holding up a mic, adorned in a stunning maxi that she paired with beautiful silver earrings. Her blonde locks flowed freely with the breeze.
The next shot captured Adele from the back, facing a cloudy backdrop.
After the first two photos, the third one showcased the Strangers by Nature star making a funny face as she looked directly at the camera.
The fourth and fifth shots featured the singer performing on stage against a stunning background of fire and a serene, cloudy sky.
Her diehard fans quickly reached the comment section to show their admiration and love for the Oh My God singer.
“So incredible to have been there! An amazing show!” commented a fan, while the second wrote, "Omg, you look pretty powerful at the stage, truly iconic.”
Adele in Munich marks the singer's second concert residency and kicked off on Friday, August 2, 2024.
The concert will be concluded on August 31, with 2 shows each week.