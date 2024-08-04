Suni Lee marks another victory at 2024 Paris Olympics

Suni Lee is making her country proud each day at the Olympics!
The Team USA gymnast on Sunday, August 4, secured one more bronze medal in the uneven bars final, making it the second in the bronze category and the 3rd medal overall.
Lee got placed in the third spot with a score of 14.800, while Algeria’s Kaylia Nemour secured the first position with 15.700, and China’s Qiyuan Qiu scored 15.500.
Securing her third victory at the ongoing Olympics, Lee said, “I told myself I was coming back to redeem myself on bars, and that's what I did this time,” reported PEOPLE.
Lee expressed that she found going last this time enjoyable, in contrast to her first-place position in Tokyo, taking this as an opportunity to observe and cheer on her competitors.
"This time I was like, I'm not going to miss these routines because they're so good. Because it's not the same when you watch it on a replay. So I just wanted to see, and I was just so happy because all the girls deserve it."
Lee has previously won a gold medal in the team final and a bronze in all-around finals this Olympic cycle.