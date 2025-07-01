Tom Brady shares shocking reason to ‘come out of retirement’

Tom Brady has revealed the suprising reason that can force hin to “come out of” his retirement.
According to Marca, the NFL (National Football League) legend after winning seven Super Bowls and two retiremets has once again make shocking claim about his retirement that has left fans in suprised.
Speaking at Fanatics Fest event alongwith LeBron James and San Antonio Spurs superstar Victor Wembanyama he talked about the motivation that helped him in throughout his decorated career.
The NBA legend got inspired by the most accomplished player in NFL history and expressed, “I'm ready to go in the huddle, I'm ready to get in the huddle with Tom right now!"
Brady replied, “If you come play, I'll come out of retirement.”
That scenario, he says, might be enough to dust off the cleats, sending fans into full speculation mode once again. Brady officially retired "for good" on February 1, 2023, closing the most successful career in NFL history. But this moment proves what many suspected, if the perfect call comes, the GOAT might not be done after all.