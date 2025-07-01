Tom Brady shares shocking reason to ‘come out of retirement’

NFL legend Tom Brady's surprising retirement U-turn with LeBron James sparks reactions

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Tom Brady shares shocking reason to ‘come out of retirement’
Tom Brady shares shocking reason to ‘come out of retirement’

Tom Brady has revealed the suprising reason that can force hin to “come out of” his retirement.

According to Marca, the NFL (National Football League) legend after winning seven Super Bowls and two retiremets has once again make shocking claim about his retirement that has left fans in suprised.

Speaking at Fanatics Fest event alongwith LeBron James and San Antonio Spurs superstar Victor Wembanyama he talked about the motivation that helped him in throughout his decorated career.

The NBA legend got inspired by the most accomplished player in NFL history and expressed, “I'm ready to go in the huddle, I'm ready to get in the huddle with Tom right now!"

Brady replied, “If you come play, I'll come out of retirement.”

That scenario, he says, might be enough to dust off the cleats, sending fans into full speculation mode once again. Brady officially retired "for good" on February 1, 2023, closing the most successful career in NFL history. But this moment proves what many suspected, if the perfect call comes, the GOAT might not be done after all.

Read more : Sports
Kylian Mbappé to join Club World Cup for upcoming Juventus FC match?
Kylian Mbappé to join Club World Cup for upcoming Juventus FC match?
French footballer Kylian Mbappé sat out all three of the Real Madrid's group stage matches at Club World Cup in the US
Taylor Fritz blasts over Wimbledon match suspension due to curfew
Taylor Fritz blasts over Wimbledon match suspension due to curfew
Taylor Fritz's match against Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard suspended with 40 minutes to spare
Neymar makes big statement on retirement: 'My name will remain in history'
Neymar makes big statement on retirement: 'My name will remain in history'
Brazilian footballer Neymar extended contract with boyhood club Santos till the end of the year
Wimbledon 2025 results: Alcaraz wins opener as fan faints in scorching conditions
Wimbledon 2025 results: Alcaraz wins opener as fan faints in scorching conditions
The opening day of Wimbledon was the hottest ever recorded with temperatures rising to 32C and expected to reach 34C
Wimbledon 2025: Aryna Sabalenka wins on hottest opening day after year-long absence
Wimbledon 2025: Aryna Sabalenka wins on hottest opening day after year-long absence
Aryana Sabalenka did not play in last year's Wimbledon because of a shoulder injury
Cristiano Ronaldo gets serious warning from ex-football star over World Cup dream
Cristiano Ronaldo gets serious warning from ex-football star over World Cup dream
Cristiano Ronaldo recently extended his career with the Saudi football club Al-Nassr by signing a new two-year contract
Lionel Messi's Inter Miami match sparks shocking remarks from former teammate
Lionel Messi's Inter Miami match sparks shocking remarks from former teammate
Inter Miami suffered a devastating 4-0 loss defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in a thrilling FIFA Club World Cup match
Messi shifts ‘focus to MLS’ after Inter Miami Club World Cup defeat to PSG
Messi shifts ‘focus to MLS’ after Inter Miami Club World Cup defeat to PSG
Lionel Messi ‘leaves the’ FIFA Club World Cup ‘with pride’ after losing to PSG in the round of 16
Stephen Curry makes rare appearance at Chase Center as Valkyries wins big
Stephen Curry makes rare appearance at Chase Center as Valkyries wins big
Golden State Valkyries emerged victories against Seattle Storm in an 84-57 match
David Beckham reacts to Inter Miami's crushing loss to Paris Saint-Germain
David Beckham reacts to Inter Miami's crushing loss to Paris Saint-Germain
Paris Saint-Germain ends Inter Miami's FIFA Club World Cup campaign with a dominant 4-0 win
LeBron James extends Lakers contract for record-breaking 23rd NBA season
LeBron James extends Lakers contract for record-breaking 23rd NBA season
LeBron James has chosen to extend his contract with the Los Angeles Lakers by using a special clause
Lando Norris wins Austrian GP after intense battle with teammate Piastri
Lando Norris wins Austrian GP after intense battle with teammate Piastri
This was Norris' third win of the season and he is now only 15 points behind Piastri in the championship