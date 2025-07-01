Bobby Bonilla Day: 'Strange' contract that brought Mets their greatest icon

"Bobby Bonilla Day" is a yearly reminder of a unique and often laughed-at deal the New York Mets made.
Even though Bonilla hasn't played for them in years, he still gets paid $1.19 million every year until he turns 72.
While people usually make fun of this deal, it's actually part of the reason the team was able to sign one of their greatest players later on.
Bonilla only played 60 games for the Mets in 1999. Bonilla was supposed to receive $5.9 million from the New York Mets in the year 2000.
At that time, $5.9 million was considered huge salary because most teams had total payrolls around $50 million.
However, the team made a deal to pay him $1.19 million every year for 25 years with 8% interest, starting in July 2011.
By saving that money in 2000, they were able to sign a strong picture Mike Hampton.
Hampton performed incredibly well in 2000 by winning 15 games with a 3.14 earned run average (ERA) and was named the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the National League Championship Series (NLCS).
He also helped the team to reached the World Series for the first time since 1986.
However, Hampton left Mets after just one season and signed huge contract with the Colorado Rockies.
David Wright: Mets legend who turned draft pick into historic career
When Hampton left Mets, the team received a compensation draft pick under MLB rules where the team picked David Wright who later became one of the most iconic player in the team's history.
Wright holds the team's all time record for most runs, hits, total bases and RBIs and not only this, he played his entire professional career with Mets until his last game in 2018.
On top of that, the New York Mets will officially retire Wright's jersey number as a tribute to his contribution to the team, means no other player on that team will wear that number again.