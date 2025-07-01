Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates 119 years of Sporting CP with touching tribute

Sporting CP have won 56 major trophies which makes them the third most successful team in the country

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates 119 years of Sporting CP with touching tribute
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates 119 years of Sporting CP with touching tribute

Cristiano Ronaldo sent heartfelt congratulations to Sporting Club de Portugal as the club celebrates its 119th anniversary.

Ronaldo took to his Instagram account on Tuesday, July 1 and posted an old photo of himself wearing a Sporting CP jersey from the early 2000s to celebrate the milestone.

Along with a photo, he wrote a heartfelt caption, noting, "19 years of making Portugal proud. Congratulations my Sporting CP!"

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates 119 years of Sporting CP with touching tribute

Sporting CP responded warmly to Ronaldo's message by saying, "Thank you, Cristiano. Forever part of our history."

Sporting FC was founded on July 1, 1906 and is one of Portugal's top football teams.

They have won 56 major trophies which makes them the third most successful team in the country.

The Portuguese star joined Sporting CP's youth academy in the 1997/1998 season and played his first match for their main team in 2002/23 season.

CR7 trained at Sporting's academy in Alcochete and after that he played for Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus.

He then move to Saudi Arabia to play for Al Nassr where recently extended his career with the Saudi football club Al-Nassr by signing a new two-year contract.

The club confirmed his new contract on Thursday, June 26 after months of rumours that he might leave this summer.

Read more : Sports
Bobby Bonilla Day: 'Strange' contract that brought Mets their greatest icon
Bobby Bonilla Day: 'Strange' contract that brought Mets their greatest icon
Even though Bonilla hasn't played for them in years, he still gets paid $1.19 million every year until he turns 72
Cristiano Ronaldo’s Saudi League prediction goes viral after Al-Hilal victory
Cristiano Ronaldo’s Saudi League prediction goes viral after Al-Hilal victory
Cristiano Ronaldo extended his career with the Saudi football club Al-Nassr by signing a new two-year contract
Jessica Pegula suffers early Wimbledon exit after shocking defeat by Cocciaretto
Jessica Pegula suffers early Wimbledon exit after shocking defeat by Cocciaretto
Jessica Pegula recently won her ninth tennis tittle in Bad Homburg, Germany where she defeated Iga Swiatek
Al-Hilal stuns Man City: Player react to Club World Cup biggest upset
Al-Hilal stuns Man City: Player react to Club World Cup biggest upset
Al Hilal knocked Manchester City out of Club World Cup to qualify for quarterfinals
Tom Brady shares shocking reason to ‘come out of retirement’
Tom Brady shares shocking reason to ‘come out of retirement’
NFL legend Tom Brady's surprising retirement U-turn with LeBron James sparks reactions
Kylian Mbappé to join Club World Cup for upcoming Juventus FC match?
Kylian Mbappé to join Club World Cup for upcoming Juventus FC match?
French footballer Kylian Mbappé sat out all three of the Real Madrid's group stage matches at Club World Cup in the US
Taylor Fritz blasts over Wimbledon match suspension due to curfew
Taylor Fritz blasts over Wimbledon match suspension due to curfew
Taylor Fritz's match against Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard suspended with 40 minutes to spare
Neymar makes big statement on retirement: 'My name will remain in history'
Neymar makes big statement on retirement: 'My name will remain in history'
Brazilian footballer Neymar extended contract with boyhood club Santos till the end of the year
Wimbledon 2025 results: Alcaraz wins opener as fan faints in scorching conditions
Wimbledon 2025 results: Alcaraz wins opener as fan faints in scorching conditions
The opening day of Wimbledon was the hottest ever recorded with temperatures rising to 32C and expected to reach 34C
Wimbledon 2025: Aryna Sabalenka wins on hottest opening day after year-long absence
Wimbledon 2025: Aryna Sabalenka wins on hottest opening day after year-long absence
Aryana Sabalenka did not play in last year's Wimbledon because of a shoulder injury
Cristiano Ronaldo gets serious warning from ex-football star over World Cup dream
Cristiano Ronaldo gets serious warning from ex-football star over World Cup dream
Cristiano Ronaldo recently extended his career with the Saudi football club Al-Nassr by signing a new two-year contract
Lionel Messi's Inter Miami match sparks shocking remarks from former teammate
Lionel Messi's Inter Miami match sparks shocking remarks from former teammate
Inter Miami suffered a devastating 4-0 loss defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in a thrilling FIFA Club World Cup match