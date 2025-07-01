Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates 119 years of Sporting CP with touching tribute

Cristiano Ronaldo sent heartfelt congratulations to Sporting Club de Portugal as the club celebrates its 119th anniversary.
Ronaldo took to his Instagram account on Tuesday, July 1 and posted an old photo of himself wearing a Sporting CP jersey from the early 2000s to celebrate the milestone.
Along with a photo, he wrote a heartfelt caption, noting, "19 years of making Portugal proud. Congratulations my Sporting CP!"
Sporting CP responded warmly to Ronaldo's message by saying, "Thank you, Cristiano. Forever part of our history."
Sporting FC was founded on July 1, 1906 and is one of Portugal's top football teams.
They have won 56 major trophies which makes them the third most successful team in the country.
The Portuguese star joined Sporting CP's youth academy in the 1997/1998 season and played his first match for their main team in 2002/23 season.
CR7 trained at Sporting's academy in Alcochete and after that he played for Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus.
He then move to Saudi Arabia to play for Al Nassr where recently extended his career with the Saudi football club Al-Nassr by signing a new two-year contract.
The club confirmed his new contract on Thursday, June 26 after months of rumours that he might leave this summer.