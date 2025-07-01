Kylian Mbappé to join Club World Cup for upcoming Juventus FC match?

French footballer Kylian Mbappé sat out all three of the Real Madrid's group stage matches at Club World Cup in the US

Kylian Mbappé is back to take Real Madrid to the glory after sitting out all three of the Blancos' group stage fixtures at the Club World Cup.

On Monday, June 30, coach Xabi Alonso hints at the French player coming back to the team, which will face Juventus FC in the round of 16 on Tuesday, July 1.

During a press conference at the Hard Rock Stadium, the two-time UEFA European Championship winner noted, "Kylian is doing well now and we are speaking every single day."

Teasing the 26-year-old player return, Alonso shared, "We will talk to him in the morning to make the final decision. It's a big possibility that he makes his Club World Cup debut, though. I don't know how much, but it's a big possibility."

Mbappé suffered a gastrointestinal illness before Real Madrid's first Club World Cup match and was treated at a hospital.

His potential return would provide the tournament much-needed star power after Lionel Messi, with his team Inter Miami, was eliminated in the first knockout round by Paris Saint-Germain.

Alonso also said that captain Dani Carvajal and defender Éder Militão would start on Tuesday.

Carvajal has not played with the team since tearing his ACL and undergoing surgery last fall.

