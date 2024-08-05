Adele hits pause to air Olympics’ 100m finals at Munich concert

Adele is halting her Munich concert to screen the women’s 100m final from the 2024 Olympics!
In a video uploaded on social media on August 3, the Easy on Me singer momentarily paused her show in order to watch the gold medal race along with a few encouraging words to the athletes.
As captured in the clip, the singer was seen heading towards the back of the stage, away from the audience. The camera then transitioned from showing her on the jumbotron to focusing on the track race.
The Olympics’ commentator in the video declared that Julien Alfred from Saint Lucia secured the first position with a time of 10.72, while USA’s Sha’Carri Richardson finished just behind her.
“Let’s give her a round of applause!" She added, "Let’s get on with the show. Fantastic, St. Lucia!" cheered Adele as she saw her winning.
The night before, in another concert clip, the Million Years Ago singer shared her thoughts on watching the Olympics.
“While I was watching world-class athletes, I’d be like, 'Oh, that landing was a bit dodgy, wasn’t it? Oh, her legs weren’t really straight.' Meanwhile, if I tried anything that they do, I’d be dead.”
She further continued to say, "I’d absolutely die if I tried to even do a little, any kind of movement at all."
The 16-time Grammy winner also praised Simone Biles for her victory in gymnastics, securing a gold medal.
“She was absolutely brilliant,” praised the singer.