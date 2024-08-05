Ayeza Khan marks Happy Friendship Day with special shoutout post  

Ayeza Khan gave a huge shoutout to her friends on the occasion of Happy Friendship Day.
Taking to her Instagram handle on Sunday, the Mein starlet dropped a footage cherishing moments spent with her girl squad.
In the video shared, the gang could be seen enjoying and laughing their hearts out together. Some parts of the reel also featured her beloved husband Danish Taimoor, proving he is not only her hubby but best friend also.
She penned a long caption, "Just a small shoutout to my friend for life. Happy Friendship Day and thank you for spending the best times of my life with me."
Further adding, "Here’s to a thousand years of fun and laughter together. To everyone who is a part of my life as my fans or admirers, you all are my family and a constant part of my life."
"The bond we share doesn’t always need phones to connect because our heartstrings are attached forever," Khan signed off.
The Meray Paas Tum Ho star's Friendship post came soon after she made her fans' Sunday brighter by asking them if she was just posing or if she is actually a nap queen in a slew of shots shared from her Colombo vacation.
To note, Ayeza Khan via an Instagram video announced she will be flying to London next month for a personal meet and greet session with all her fans, who reside in the UK.