Bangladesh's long-standing Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigns

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned from her position on Monday, August 5, after the violent anti-government protests.
According to Al Jazeera, Hasina has stepped down from her post and has left the country. She has fled from the country in a military helicopter.
The family sources have confirmed the resignation of the Prime Minister to the international media.
Prothom Alo, a Bangladesh daily, has reported that thousands of people have entered Sheikh Hasina’s official residence. People have started gathering in the streets of the capital, Dhaka to celebrate ‘a moment of victory.’
Moreover, the Chief of Army Staff, General Waker-Uz-Zaman, who is currently holding talks with the opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and other major political parties, is expected to address the nation in the coming hours.
For the unversed, student protests began in the country in July over the civil service jobs quota that later turned into a violent and massive anti-government movement. The student leaders have declared the movement a campaign of civil disobedience, demanding the long-standing Prime Minister to step down.