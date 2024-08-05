Hrithik Roshan pens appreciation post for cousin Pashmina Roshan: 'Keep going'

Hrithik Roshan's cousin Pashmina Roshan, who is making a striking debut with Ishq Vishq rebound, received a huge show of appreciation from the former.
The Kaabil actor took to his Instagram account on Sunday and dropped two pictures with Pashmina to showcase how proud he is of her.
The first image was a cute snap of the two cousins while the second happened to be a solo click of the actress.
"Knowing the real YOU and watching you on the big screen totally immersed in character has been a revelation and nothing less than a joyous experience for me pash," the Fighter actor penned.
He continued, "Believe me, your potential is sky high and you will manifest it all very soon just like you manifested your first ISHQ VISHQ. There is something extremely special about your presence. Once you realize it, you will know how to use it, protect it, nurture it. Keep going Pash! Be unstoppable ! I’m so proud of you. Love you (red heart) Duggu bhaiya."
It is pertinent to know that Hrithik and Pashmina Roshan share an unbreakable bond.