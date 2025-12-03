Entertainment

'Game of Thrones' spin-off teases fans with new update ahead of release

'A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms,' a spin off series on 'GOT" is set to release on January 19

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • |
Game of Thrones teases fans with new update on spin off release
'Game of Thrones' teases fans with new update on spin off release

The Game of Thrones is ramping up excitement, teasing fans with a fresh update as anticipation builds ahead of its highly awaited launch.

The official account for the Game of Thrones unveiled A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms series’ exciting new poster, accompanied by a caption that heightened fan anticipation.

In a caption, they wrote, “On the road to greatness, they’ll take the long way.”

It added, “#AKnightOfTheSevenKingdoms, a new #GOT series from George R.R. Martin, premieres January 18, only on HBO Max.”


Soon after the post was shared, fans couldn’t hold back their excitement in the comment section.

One fan wrote, “we're always ready for another journey through Westeros.”

Another remarked, “The best news you can hear this month.”

The third commented, “We're trying to wait, but we're getting ready, and fast,” while the fourth expressed, “We want our rightful Queen Daenerys Targaryen back!”

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms will be launching on Sky and streaming service NOW on January 19.

The premise revealed that it set roughly a century before Game of Thrones, and follows the adventures of two unlikely heroes: the tall, naive hedge knight Ser Duncan the Tall ("Dunk"), and his young, secretly highborn squire, Aegon V Targaryen.

To note, multiple Game of Thrones sequels are currently in development at HBO, as confirmed by author George R.R. Martin in November 2025. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

Miley Cyrus’ engagement ring from Maxx Morando's price tag revealed

Miley Cyrus’ engagement ring from Maxx Morando's price tag revealed
Miley Cyrus debuted a new sparkler at the 'Avatar: Fire and Ash' premiere in Los Angeles with Maxx Morando

Dua Lipa's fiancé Callum Turner to cast as next 'James Bond'?

Dua Lipa's fiancé Callum Turner to cast as next 'James Bond'?
The 'Eternity' star got engaged with Dua Lipa in December last year

'Stranger Things' series finale shocking runtime revealed ahead of Vol 2

'Stranger Things' series finale shocking runtime revealed ahead of Vol 2
'Stranger Things' Season 5 Vol 3 will be premiering on both Netflix and selected theatres across the US and Canada

Sienna Miller set to welcome her baby no 3, second with Oli Green

Sienna Miller set to welcome her baby no 3, second with Oli Green
The couple started dating in early 2022 and welcomed their first daughter in late 2023

Sabrina Carpenter slams White House over 'Juno' use in ICE arrests video

Sabrina Carpenter slams White House over 'Juno' use in ICE arrests video
Last month, Olivia Rodrigo blasted the Trump administration for using her song to 'promote hateful propaganda'

Dave Coulier shares heartbreaking health update after challenging year

Dave Coulier shares heartbreaking health update after challenging year
'The Thirteenth Year' star announced his cancer diagnosis earlier this year

Adam Sandler opens up on working with George Clooney in 'Jay Kelly'

Adam Sandler opens up on working with George Clooney in 'Jay Kelly'
The 'Wolfs' star's new film, 'Jay Kelly' is slated to be released on Netflix in December this year

Anne Hathaway drops much-awaited first trailer for new film 'Mother Mary'

Anne Hathaway drops much-awaited first trailer for new film 'Mother Mary'
'Mother Mary' is scheduled to be released in theatres in April next year

Next Models co-founder steps down after shocking Epstein emails resurface

Next Models co-founder steps down after shocking Epstein emails resurface
Faith Kates has 'resigned' from her managerial position after her emails with Jeffrey Epstein came to light

Madonna calls out Trump administration for cancelling World AIDS Day

Madonna calls out Trump administration for cancelling World AIDS Day
The US government refused to commemorate World AIDS Day this year, which aims to raise awareness of the deadly disease

'Harry Potter' stars reunite after 14 years at special screening

'Harry Potter' stars reunite after 14 years at special screening
'Harry Potter' franchise alums Tom Felton and Daniel Radcliffe showed off their long-term friendship in a new snap

'Sean Combs: The Reckoning' set to reveal new claims about Cassie Ventura

'Sean Combs: The Reckoning' set to reveal new claims about Cassie Ventura
The disgraced hip-hop mogul's new documentary premiered on Netflix earlier this week