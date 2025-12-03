'Game of Thrones' spin-off teases fans with new update ahead of release

The Game of Thrones is ramping up excitement, teasing fans with a fresh update as anticipation builds ahead of its highly awaited launch.
The official account for the Game of Thrones unveiled A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms series’ exciting new poster, accompanied by a caption that heightened fan anticipation.
In a caption, they wrote, “On the road to greatness, they’ll take the long way.”
It added, “#AKnightOfTheSevenKingdoms, a new #GOT series from George R.R. Martin, premieres January 18, only on HBO Max.”
Soon after the post was shared, fans couldn’t hold back their excitement in the comment section.
One fan wrote, “we're always ready for another journey through Westeros.”
Another remarked, “The best news you can hear this month.”
The third commented, “We're trying to wait, but we're getting ready, and fast,” while the fourth expressed, “We want our rightful Queen Daenerys Targaryen back!”
A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms will be launching on Sky and streaming service NOW on January 19.
The premise revealed that it set roughly a century before Game of Thrones, and follows the adventures of two unlikely heroes: the tall, naive hedge knight Ser Duncan the Tall ("Dunk"), and his young, secretly highborn squire, Aegon V Targaryen.
To note, multiple Game of Thrones sequels are currently in development at HBO, as confirmed by author George R.R. Martin in November 2025.