Bangladesh army chief shares new plan as PM Sheikh Hasina resigns

India has issued a high alert along its border with Bangladesh

  • by Web Desk
  • August 05, 2024
Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Haseena has resigned and left the country

The army chief of Bangladesh, General Waker-Uz-Zaman, addressed the nation on Monday, August 5, after Prime Minister Shiekh Hasina stepped down from her position.

According to Al Jazeera, the army chief confirmed the resignation of Hasina and announced that the interim government would now run the country.

He said, “We have invited representatives from all major political parties, and they have accepted our invitation and committed to collaborating with us.”

General Zaman added, “We will also ensure that justice is served for every death and crime that occurred during the protests.”

He urged the student protestors to be patient, ‘stay calm, and go back home,’ assuring that the army would return the peace of the country.

The Army chief has also announced that there is no need for a curfew or a state of emergency in the country and asserted that the police and armed forces are asked ‘to not fire any shots.’

:India Issues High Alert Along Bangladesh Border

After the resignation of PM Sheikh Hasina and the deadly protest, India has issued a high alert along its border with Bangladesh.

According to Time of India, the Border Security Force (BSF) in the country issued a ‘high alert’ for all units along the 4,096 km India-Bangladesh border. 

The direct general of BSF, General Daljit Singh Chawdhary, along with other senior officials, arrived in Kolkata to assess border security.

