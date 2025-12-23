World
  • By Syeda Fazeelat
World

Massive sinkhole swallows canal boats in England, triggers Major Rescue

As per the authorities, no one was on board the affected boats and fortunately no injuries have been reported

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Massive sinkhole swallows canal boats in England, triggers Major Rescue
Massive sinkhole swallows canal boats in England, triggers Major Rescue

In an astonishing update, a massive sinkhole has opened in a canal in England’s Shropshire county, which has trapped two canal boats in deep mud, prompting emergency services to declare a “major incident.”

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said the sinkhole had formed following a breach in the Shropshire Union Canal near Whitchurch.

The terrifying incident occurred at 5:17 a.m. on Monday; however, that the situation is currently under control.

As per the images released by fire service show, two canal boats were swallowed by the major sinkhole that measures roughly 50 by 50 meters, while a third vessel tilts dangerously along the slope.

Canal boats are often narrowed and traditionally used to transport goods and now commonly serve as floating homes or recreational boats.

As per the authorities, no one was on board the affected boats and fortunately no injuries have been reported.

Notably, the rescue crew safely evacuated nearly 10 people of the public though further information remains under wraps.

Public has been urged to avoid the affected area while recovery and safety operations are underway.

The Canal and River Trust, the UK’s largest canal charity released a statement, which read, “initial investigations into the possible cause of the breach and will provide more details in due course.”

“Our teams are on site and have dammed off the affected section of (the) canal. The priority is the safety of boaters and those in the immediate area,” the statement added.

Former Senator Ben Sasse reveals grim cancer diagnosis

Former Senator Ben Sasse reveals grim cancer diagnosis
Is Christmas Eve a federal holiday? Guide for 2025

Is Christmas Eve a federal holiday? Guide for 2025
'New York Times' reporter files lawsuit against xAI, Google, OpenAI, more

'New York Times' reporter files lawsuit against xAI, Google, OpenAI, more
Mexican Navy plane transporting burn patients crashes in Texas, 5 killed

Mexican Navy plane transporting burn patients crashes in Texas, 5 killed

Bill Clinton pictures in Epstein files spark Trump’s reaction: ‘Terrible’

Bill Clinton pictures in Epstein files spark Trump’s reaction: ‘Terrible’
Ivanka Trump shares top 15 best reads of the year: ‘Shaped my 2025’

Ivanka Trump shares top 15 best reads of the year: ‘Shaped my 2025’
US Navy to get 100 times more powerful 'Trump-class' battleships

US Navy to get 100 times more powerful 'Trump-class' battleships
Self-driving taxis set to hit London streets in 2026 trials

Self-driving taxis set to hit London streets in 2026 trials
Larry Ellison pledges $40bn to back Paramount’s bid for Warner Bros Discovery

Larry Ellison pledges $40bn to back Paramount’s bid for Warner Bros Discovery
Prices of gold and silver hit record highs amid economic uncertainty

Prices of gold and silver hit record highs amid economic uncertainty
Bondi Beach gunmen meticulously planned attack, documents show

Bondi Beach gunmen meticulously planned attack, documents show
Major incident declared in Whitchurch after sudden canal collapse

Major incident declared in Whitchurch after sudden canal collapse

Popular News

Massive sinkhole swallows canal boats in England, triggers Major Rescue

Massive sinkhole swallows canal boats in England, triggers Major Rescue
10 minutes ago
Nashpati TV faces backlash after standup show triggers vulgarity debate

Nashpati TV faces backlash after standup show triggers vulgarity debate
19 minutes ago
Steven Spielberg turned down Ben Affleck over Jennifer Lopez's connection

Steven Spielberg turned down Ben Affleck over Jennifer Lopez's connection
59 minutes ago