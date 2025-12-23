Victoria Beckham issues first message after son Brooklyn blocks family  

Victoria Beckham has reportedly turned a deaf ear to her estranged son, Brooklyn Beckham, and blocked the entire family online.
The former Spice Girls singer took to her Instagram account on Tuesday, December 23, to release her pre-Christmas selfie, as she prepares for the annual festive season.
Victoria penned a cheeky caption that read, "I’m just trying to decide what to wear."
In the viral post, David Beckham’s life partner was pictured choosing between a sleeveless black midi with a thigh-high split and a form-fitting blue satin dress with long sleeves.
This post of Victoria Beckham came shortly after a report claimed that her eldest son, with whom she has been estranged since May this year, had massively blocked his family on Instagram.
According to People, the photographer-turned-chef decided to block his mom, dad and his siblings on Instagram, after the British fashion designer liked a post of him.
After his brutal social media move, his parents were "devastated" by his public coldness.
For the unversed, the rift between Brooklyn and his family emerged after the budding chef skipped numerous high-profile family occasions this year, including Victoria and David’s milestone birthdays.