Nashpati TV faces backlash after standup show triggers vulgarity debate 

Nashpati television or Nashpati Prime has recently sparked reactions online after its popular YouTube show, TBH, promoted vulgarity.
The program, which previously starred Tabish Hashmi, now features Pakistani stars, including Mathira, Shehzad Ghias and Ali Gul Pir, and 12 other comedians.
According to media reports, the comedy showcased in the promo is vulgar, and it is a hundred per cent adult and crosses several lines.
From double-meaning jokes to sexual innuendos in every line, this is what the comedy will entail for this stand-up comedy series.
As the update garnered social media attention, the internet is reacting to the promo, and they are not happy. One user wrote, "PEMRA needs to ban this show."
Another added, "This is so vulgar."
One said, "Then what is the difference between Punjabi theatre and this show?" Here is the reaction.
The new teaser of the show was launched on December 20, 2025.
It is important to note that the show To Be Honest (TBH) on the digital media company Nashpati Prime debuted in January 2020.
The first episode was released on January 8, 2020.