Is Christmas Eve a federal holiday? Guide for 2025

Here is the holiday schedule of banks, post offices, and private businesses for Christmas Eve

As Christmas is just around the corner, many people are anticipated to know whether Christmas Eve is a federal holiday and how it affects schedules.

It’s not a permanent federal holiday like Christmas Day.

However, last year, US President President Trump temporarily declared Christmas Eve and December 26 as federal holidays, allowing the government employees to enjoy the special holiday along with their beloved ones.

Such declarations are temporary unless Congress passes legislation, as with Juneteenth in 2021.

Despite the proclamation, most Americans will not get Christmas Eve off. Federal agencies may receive an off, but holiday schedules of private businesses may vary.

Employees’ off timings rely on individual workplace policies. Only government offices are required to follow the temporary holiday schedule.

Banks, post offices, and major retailers will follow reguar schedules.

Is the post office open on Christmas Eve?

The US Postal Service will run on December 24; however, it will remain off on Christmas Day.

Are banks closed on Christmas Eve?

Banks will operate on December 24 and close on December 25, as per the Federal Reserve,

Major stores, including Target, Walmart, and Costco will follow regular schedule on Christmas Eve, but it will remain close on December 25.

