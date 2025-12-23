Former Senator Ben Sasse reveals grim cancer diagnosis

In a shocking update, Former Republican Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska announced that he has been diagnosed with metastasized, stage-four pancreatic cancer, calling the diagnosis “a death sentence.”
Taking to X (formerly Twitter), on Tuesday, December 23, the 53-year-old revealed about his diagnosis, stating, “Last week I was diagnosed with metastasized, stage-four pancreatic cancer, and am gonna die.”
He described final stage pancreatic cancer as “nasty stuff;” however, Sasse stated that everyone ultimately faces death.
Furthermore, he described that this time has been extremely difficult especially for his family.
Sasse went on to say, “This is hard for someone wired to work and build, but harder still as a husband and a dad,” appreciating his wife and their three children for their strength.
Sasse served as a US senator from 2015 until early 2023, when he resigned to become president of the University of Florida.
In 2024, he resigned from that role as his wife dealt with epilepsy and memory-related health problems.
A staunch conservative who described himself as a “constitutional warrior,” Sasse was one of seven Republican senators who voted to convict Donald Trump during his second impeachment trial over the January 6 Capitol riot.
Despite the diagnosis, Sasse remains motivated and seems prepared for the battle. He further expressed confidence on the cutting-edge advancements in mediacl technology, immunotherapy and stressed that while death is inevitable, “the process of dying is still something to be lived.”