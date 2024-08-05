Ryan Reynolds' gives 'hunky' nickname to Matthew McConaughey

Ryan Reynolds is the genius behind Matthew McConaughey’s hunky nickname!
The iconic Deadpool star, Ryan Reynolds, turned to his Instagram stories on Sunday, August 4, to share a snap that featured the Interstellar actor decked out as Cowboypool, holding a pistol. The IF actor regarded McConaughey as a “hunk of heaven.”
“At its best, this business is an actual community, and showing up for each other is a great example of that. Huge thanks to this gorgeous hunk of heaven, @officialmcconaughey,” wrote Reynolds of the Gentlemen actor.
Referring to the McConaughey and his wife, Camila Alves’ tequilla brand, the Spirited actor penned, “Not only do he and @camillamcconaughey make the one and only @pantalonestequila, but he also delves into the less exciting world of acting from time to time.”
Reacting humorously, Camila reposted the story and replied, “‘Hunk of Heaven’ will now be my nickname for him, @vancityreynolds. We can thank you when child #4 arrives.”
In Deadpool and Wolverine, McConaughey brought the Cowboypool’s character to life by lending his voice, who debuts during the final battle as a member of the Deadpool Corps.
Besides the Serenity actor, the film featured many other iconic cameos, including Blake Lively as Ladypool, Jennifer Garner as Elektra, and Chris Evans as Johnny Storm.