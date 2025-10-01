Dolly Parton breaks silence on skipping another big event amid health issues

Dolly Parton has released another statement to address if she’ll attend another major event amid her health battle.
The 79-year-old pop icon recently postponed her Las Vegas residency due to reported “health challenges.”
Dolly will not attend the 16th Governor Awards in Hollywood, California, which are set to take place on November 16.
She was selected to receive the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ board of governors.
However, Dolly’s team has confirmed her absence is unrelated to her previous health issues, quashing speculation about her well-being.
Her publicist Marcel Pariseau told USA Today, “We told Governors Awards/Academy in June she could not attend due to a scheduling conflict when they first approached us.”
The Here You Come Again hitmaker will accept her honorary Oscar remotely from Nashville, joining fellow honorees Tom Cruise, Debbie Allen and Wynn Thomas.
Her latest statement comes after she announced postponing Las Vegas residency due to health issues.
Dolly stated a few days ago, “I want the fans and public to hear directly from me that, unfortunately, I will need to postpone my upcoming Las Vegas concerts. As many of you know, I have been dealing with some health challenges, and my doctors tell me that I must have a few procedures.”
Moreover, the country musician has also cancelled her appearance at Dollywood theme park due to a kidney stone.