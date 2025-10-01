Home / Entertainment

Blake Lively reacts with humour after Justin Baldoni new update

The 'Gossip Girl' alum poked fun after the 'Five Feet Apart' star shared new confession amid legal battle

Blake Lively brought a touch of humor to a tense situation after Justin Baldoni shared a new update amid their ongoing legal battle.

As she celebrated the rollout of Betty Booze’s new iced tea line, now available at a new retailer, the Gossip Girl alum poked fun at her extensive shoe collection.

Lively took to her Instagram account on Tuesday, September 30, to express gratitude to her collaborators at ABC Fine Wine & Spirits.

The It Ends With Us actress also gave a nod to those who styled her vivid ensemble, from her shoes and lacy set to the jewelry.

“Big shout out to @eliesaabworld for making me feel so fancy,” she wrote, adding, “And always to the bold and kind @particulieres.nyc for having the best taste in vintage jewelry, (ring pictured) and @mariatash for the cute earrings.”

Lively quipped, “[Shout out] to me for being a hoarder and keeping these gorgeous Chanel shoes since 2009. :)”

Notably, the witty response came after Justin Baldoni gave an update to his fans, reassuring them that he is “doing wonderfully” despite the high-profile courtroom battle making headlines.

Speaking to TMZ at LAX, the Five Feet Apart star said he was “doing wonderful,” adding that he felt “grateful, positive, and full of love.”

When asked about taking the high road in his legal battle with his former co-star, the father-of-two replied, “That’s what we always try to do.”

Notably the update came amid Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni faced a legal battle over allegations of sexual harassment and a coordinated smear campaign during the production of their 2024 film It Ends With Us.

Their legal battles are set to go to trial in March 2026.

