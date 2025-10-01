Taylor Swift leaves Selena Gomez’s ‘Wizards’ costar swooning at wedding

Taylor Swift has left an everlasting impression on Selena Gomez’s Wizards of Waverly Place co-star David DeLuise at the wedding.
The Disney show star was enchanted by Taylor at Selena and Benny Blanco’s wedding.
David revealed his favorite moments of the intimate ceremony in Santa Barbara was meeting Taylor with his wife Julia DeLuise.
He said in his wife’s Instagram story, “If I have to say one, it’s being around Taylor. She’s just amazing. The energy that was popping off of her.”
David’s wife chimed in, “She walked over while we were waiting for Selena to come to get married, and she knows Jennifer, so she came straight toward us.”
Julia added, “When she walked in, all these other people were already there, but it was like the heavens opened up and an angel descended, and it was her. She walked in and she walked up to us and we talked."
Moreover, Taylor and Ed Sheeran also delivered heartwarming speeches at the nuptial.
Martin Short and Steve Martin, Lil Dicky, Paris Hilton, Paul Rudd, Cara Delevingne, David Henrie and Ashley Park also attended the wedding of the romantic couple last week.