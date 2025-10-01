Home / Entertainment

Disney drops Marvel’s 2027 movie to release 'The Simpsons' sequel

Marvel Phase 6 just confirmed four movies: 'Fantastic Four: First Steps', 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day', and more

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • |
Disney drops Marvel’s 2027 movie to release The Simpsons sequel
Disney drops Marvel’s 2027 movie to release 'The Simpsons' sequel

Marvel Studios has officially lost its mystery 2027 launch date, and in an unexpected twist, it’s being replaced by a surprising sequel of The Simpsons Movie 2.

The July 23, 2027 slot has long been rumoured to host a Scarlet Witch film, an X-Men reboot, or another Marvel project.

Rather than this, Disney gave the summer slot to The Simpsons.

The change means Marvel Phase 6 now has just four confirmed movies: Fantastic Four: First Steps, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Avengers: Doomsday, and Avengers: Secret Wars.

If the pattern remains the same, Phase 6 is all set to surprise viewers with the MCU record — the shortest phase to date.

On the contrary, Phases 1, 2, 4, and 5 all had six movies, while Phase 3 consisted of 11.

This update comes amid mixed response to Marvel’s current phases.

While Phase 4 entertained viewers with a few major hits, including Shang-Chi and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, it also provided weaker entries such as Eternals and Thor: Love and Thunder.

Phase 5 experienced a rebound with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and Deadpool & Wolverine, though Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania was broadly panned.

The Simpsons sequel, meanwhile, has intrigued fans. Executive producer Al Jean expressed gratitude to viewers for their positive response.

Keith Urban hints at marriage trouble days before Nicole Kidman split

Keith Urban hints at marriage trouble days before Nicole Kidman split
Nicole Kidman filed for divorce from Keith Urban after spending two decades together

Mr Scorsese trailer explores Martin Scorsese's battle with good and evil

Mr Scorsese trailer explores Martin Scorsese's battle with good and evil
The five-part documentary series shares never-before-seen footage and in-depth interviews with Martin Scorsese's inner circle

Jimmy Kimmel reunites with Stephen Colbert after ABC's suspension drama

Jimmy Kimmel reunites with Stephen Colbert after ABC's suspension drama
'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' was suspended by ABC over the host's insensitive remarks on Charlie Kirk's assassination

Blake Lively reacts with humour after Justin Baldoni new update

Blake Lively reacts with humour after Justin Baldoni new update
The 'Gossip Girl' alum poked fun after the 'Five Feet Apart' star shared new confession amid legal battle

Taylor Swift leaves Selena Gomez’s ‘Wizards’ costar swooning at wedding

Taylor Swift leaves Selena Gomez’s ‘Wizards’ costar swooning at wedding
Selena Gomez's ‘Wizards of Waverly Place’ co-star share heartwarming moment with Taylor Swift at nuptial

Dolly Parton breaks silence on skipping another big event amid health issues

Dolly Parton breaks silence on skipping another big event amid health issues
Dolly Parton opens up about health concerns amid speculation about her upcoming apperance at major event

Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban’s divorce intensifies after new details leaked

Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban’s divorce intensifies after new details leaked
The 'BabyGirl' starlet filed for divorce from 'The Fighter' singer after 19-years of marriage

Kim Kardashian, Khloé honour late father Robert on 22nd death anniversary

Kim Kardashian, Khloé honour late father Robert on 22nd death anniversary
Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian share heartfelt tribute to father Robert Kardashian on 22nd death anniversary

d4vd case: Celeste Rivas’ ex-beau makes shocking claims about her personal life

d4vd case: Celeste Rivas’ ex-beau makes shocking claims about her personal life
Damien Hernandez and his mother, Jamie shared rare details about Celeste Rivas

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs faces sentencing after bid for new trial rejected

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs faces sentencing after bid for new trial rejected
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs denied new trial just days before court sentencing

Taylor Swift’s presence adds extra sparkle to Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco’s wedding

Taylor Swift’s presence adds extra sparkle to Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco’s wedding
The 'Lover' singer attended the 'Calm Down' singer and the music producer's wedding on September 27

Selena Gomez’s shares new look, hides sweet tribute to Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez’s shares new look, hides sweet tribute to Benny Blanco
The 'Only Murder In The Building' star shared new looks from her 'dreamy' wedding with Benny Blanco