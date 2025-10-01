Disney drops Marvel’s 2027 movie to release 'The Simpsons' sequel

Marvel Studios has officially lost its mystery 2027 launch date, and in an unexpected twist, it’s being replaced by a surprising sequel of The Simpsons Movie 2.
The July 23, 2027 slot has long been rumoured to host a Scarlet Witch film, an X-Men reboot, or another Marvel project.
Rather than this, Disney gave the summer slot to The Simpsons.
The change means Marvel Phase 6 now has just four confirmed movies: Fantastic Four: First Steps, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Avengers: Doomsday, and Avengers: Secret Wars.
If the pattern remains the same, Phase 6 is all set to surprise viewers with the MCU record — the shortest phase to date.
On the contrary, Phases 1, 2, 4, and 5 all had six movies, while Phase 3 consisted of 11.
This update comes amid mixed response to Marvel’s current phases.
While Phase 4 entertained viewers with a few major hits, including Shang-Chi and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, it also provided weaker entries such as Eternals and Thor: Love and Thunder.
Phase 5 experienced a rebound with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and Deadpool & Wolverine, though Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania was broadly panned.
The Simpsons sequel, meanwhile, has intrigued fans. Executive producer Al Jean expressed gratitude to viewers for their positive response.