Keith Urban hints at marriage trouble days before Nicole Kidman split  

Keith Urban has reportedly hinted at trouble in paradise with his wife, Nicole Kidman, days before his now estranged wife filed for divorce.
The 57-year-old New Zealand country singer’s old performance resurfaced on social media, where he changed the lyrics of his infamous song, The Fighter, seemingly inspired by the Babygirl actress.
A rising country musician, Maggie Baugh, turned to her Instagram account on Saturday, September 26, to upload Keith’s controversial gig.
As seen in the footage, the Let It Roll hitmaker trimmed the lyrics of the song to include her name as the two performed together on stage.
The original lyrics were, "When they're tryna get to you, baby I'll be the fighter," to which he changed as, "when they’re tryna get to you, Maggie I’ll be your guitar player."
Fans reaction over Keith Urban cryptic performance about Nicole Kidman:
Baugh raised fans' eyebrows with her cryptic caption that read, "Did he just say that?"
As the clip now went viral on social media, fans quickly rushed to Maggie’s comments section to express their dismay over his performance.
One fan commented, "Wow, that song was made for Nicole. For him to do that tells us what he’s really all about. That’s just disgusting. Nicole deserves much better. This is the second time he’s cheated on her, maybe third."
"It is so trashy to do this to a song inspired by his wife. It’s the ultimate ick," another criticised the singer.
A third sarcastically said, "What a guy, he took a song he wrote for his wife and put a different woman's name in it, now there's class."
Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman's split:
It is important to note that this update comes after a report recently claimed that Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman, who have been married for over two decades, have parted ways, following the actress's filing for divorce.