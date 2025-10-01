Home / Entertainment

Keith Urban hints at marriage trouble days before Nicole Kidman split

Nicole Kidman filed for divorce from Keith Urban after spending two decades together

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • |

Keith Urban hints at marriage trouble days before Nicole Kidman split  


Keith Urban has reportedly hinted at trouble in paradise with his wife, Nicole Kidman, days before his now estranged wife filed for divorce.

The 57-year-old New Zealand country singer’s old performance resurfaced on social media, where he changed the lyrics of his infamous song, The Fighter, seemingly inspired by the Babygirl actress.  

A rising country musician, Maggie Baugh, turned to her Instagram account on Saturday, September 26, to upload Keith’s controversial gig.

As seen in the footage, the Let It Roll hitmaker trimmed the lyrics of the song to include her name as the two performed together on stage.

The original lyrics were, "When they're tryna get to you, baby I'll be the fighter," to which he changed as, "when they’re tryna get to you, Maggie I’ll be your guitar player."

Fans reaction over Keith Urban cryptic performance about Nicole Kidman: 

Baugh raised fans' eyebrows with her cryptic caption that read, "Did he just say that?"

As the clip now went viral on social media, fans quickly rushed to Maggie’s comments section to express their dismay over his performance.

One fan commented, "Wow, that song was made for Nicole. For him to do that tells us what he’s really all about. That’s just disgusting. Nicole deserves much better. This is the second time he’s cheated on her, maybe third."

"It is so trashy to do this to a song inspired by his wife. It’s the ultimate ick," another criticised the singer.

A third sarcastically said, "What a guy, he took a song he wrote for his wife and put a different woman's name in it, now there's class."

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman's split:  

It is important to note that this update comes after a report recently claimed that Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman, who have been married for over two decades, have parted ways, following the actress's filing for divorce. 

You Might Like:

Mr Scorsese trailer explores Martin Scorsese's battle with good and evil

Mr Scorsese trailer explores Martin Scorsese's battle with good and evil
The five-part documentary series shares never-before-seen footage and in-depth interviews with Martin Scorsese's inner circle

Jimmy Kimmel reunites with Stephen Colbert after ABC's suspension drama

Jimmy Kimmel reunites with Stephen Colbert after ABC's suspension drama
'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' was suspended by ABC over the host's insensitive remarks on Charlie Kirk's assassination

Blake Lively reacts with humour after Justin Baldoni new update

Blake Lively reacts with humour after Justin Baldoni new update
The 'Gossip Girl' alum poked fun after the 'Five Feet Apart' star shared new confession amid legal battle

Taylor Swift leaves Selena Gomez’s ‘Wizards’ costar swooning at wedding

Taylor Swift leaves Selena Gomez’s ‘Wizards’ costar swooning at wedding
Selena Gomez's ‘Wizards of Waverly Place’ co-star share heartwarming moment with Taylor Swift at nuptial

Dolly Parton breaks silence on skipping another big event amid health issues

Dolly Parton breaks silence on skipping another big event amid health issues
Dolly Parton opens up about health concerns amid speculation about her upcoming apperance at major event

Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban’s divorce intensifies after new details leaked

Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban’s divorce intensifies after new details leaked
The 'BabyGirl' starlet filed for divorce from 'The Fighter' singer after 19-years of marriage

Kim Kardashian, Khloé honour late father Robert on 22nd death anniversary

Kim Kardashian, Khloé honour late father Robert on 22nd death anniversary
Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian share heartfelt tribute to father Robert Kardashian on 22nd death anniversary

d4vd case: Celeste Rivas’ ex-beau makes shocking claims about her personal life

d4vd case: Celeste Rivas’ ex-beau makes shocking claims about her personal life
Damien Hernandez and his mother, Jamie shared rare details about Celeste Rivas

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs faces sentencing after bid for new trial rejected

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs faces sentencing after bid for new trial rejected
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs denied new trial just days before court sentencing

Taylor Swift’s presence adds extra sparkle to Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco’s wedding

Taylor Swift’s presence adds extra sparkle to Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco’s wedding
The 'Lover' singer attended the 'Calm Down' singer and the music producer's wedding on September 27

Selena Gomez’s shares new look, hides sweet tribute to Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez’s shares new look, hides sweet tribute to Benny Blanco
The 'Only Murder In The Building' star shared new looks from her 'dreamy' wedding with Benny Blanco

Nicole Kidman files for divorce from Keith Urban after two decades

Nicole Kidman files for divorce from Keith Urban after two decades
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's divorce documents reveal shocking details on on 'spousal support'