Joshua Allen, 'SYTYCD' winner dies at 36 after being hit by train

Joshua Allen, So You Think You Can Dance winner, has passed away at the age of 36.
As reported by PEOPLE, Allen died on Tuesday, September 30, after being struck by a train, a family member confirmed.
The winner of the Fox reality show's fourth instalment was taken to the hospital after he was hit, where he took his last breath.
A family member told TMZ, which was the first to report the news, that the family is asking for "privacy and prayers" from fans.
Emmanuel Hurd, a choreographer and Allen's close friend, paid tribute to the dancer in an Instagram post on Tuesday, calling him "the life of the party."
"Can't wrap my head around this…Josh…my brotha. There are no words," Hurd penned in the caption of the social media post.
He added, "One of the realest people I ever met. Kept it a stack every time and would make it right if you fell short. A real King. This one hurts deep."
In the emotional post, he said that Allen is "with Stephen now and that brings me comfort," referring to the late Stephen "tWitch" Boss, a former So You Think You Can Dance star who died by suicide in December 2022 at the age of 40.
Notably, Joshua Allen's last Instagram post was a click of him and the late Malcolm-Jamal Warner, who passed away in July due to a drowning accident while he was on a family vacation in Costa Rica.
"Fly high King #gonetoosoon," Allen captioned the July 21 post.