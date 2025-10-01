Bradley Cooper puts Gigi Hadid's wedding plans on hold over prenup formalities 

Bradley Cooper appears to be concerned about his girlfriend, Gigi Hadid, facing challenges after their much-anticipated marriage.
The Maestro star, who has been dating the supermodel since late 2023, is stressing out over the post-wedding rituals and nuptials.
According to RadarOnline.com, an insider close to the couple recently revealed that finances have been worrying Bradley, which is delaying the marriage, despite knowing that Gigi has been eagerly waiting for him to ask her out.
"Gigi’s not pressuring him and has ordered everyone in her life to do the same, but it’s no secret she’s waiting for this to happen," the tipster added.
The source additionally noted, "Bradley talks about marrying like it’s a sure thing, but then flips and says he’s stressed about lawyers and paperwork and prenups, so it’s very mixed messaging."
An insider also raised the concerns of Gigi's family, as they apparently gave the benefit of the doubt, but on the other hand, they are worried over his "history of being so non-committal."
This report comes a few months after the Guest In Residence founder began her relationship with Bradley on her 30th birthday.
In May, Gigi Hadid shared a carousel of photos from her 30th birthday celebration, which included a candid shot of her and Bradley Cooper sharing a kiss.
As of now, neither the model nor her boyfriend has confirmed these wedding speculations.