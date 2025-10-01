Home / Entertainment

Bradley Cooper puts Gigi Hadid's wedding plans on hold over prenup formalities

The 'Maestro' star and his current love interest, Gigi Hadid, have been dating each other since 2023

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • |
Bradley Cooper puts Gigi Hadids wedding plans on hold over prenup formalities
Bradley Cooper puts Gigi Hadid's wedding plans on hold over prenup formalities 

Bradley Cooper appears to be concerned about his girlfriend, Gigi Hadid, facing challenges after their much-anticipated marriage. 

The Maestro star, who has been dating the supermodel since late 2023, is stressing out over the post-wedding rituals and nuptials.

According to RadarOnline.com, an insider close to the couple recently revealed that finances have been worrying Bradley, which is delaying the marriage, despite knowing that Gigi has been eagerly waiting for him to ask her out.

"Gigi’s not pressuring him and has ordered everyone in her life to do the same, but it’s no secret she’s waiting for this to happen," the tipster added.

The source additionally noted, "Bradley talks about marrying like it’s a sure thing, but then flips and says he’s stressed about lawyers and paperwork and prenups, so it’s very mixed messaging."

An insider also raised the concerns of Gigi's family, as they apparently gave the benefit of the doubt, but on the other hand, they are worried over his "history of being so non-committal." 

This report comes a few months after the Guest In Residence founder began her relationship with Bradley on her 30th birthday. 

In May, Gigi Hadid shared a carousel of photos from her 30th birthday celebration, which included a candid shot of her and Bradley Cooper sharing a kiss.

As of now, neither the model nor her boyfriend has confirmed these wedding speculations. 

You Might Like:

Joshua Allen, 'SYTYCD' winner dies at 36 after being hit by train

Joshua Allen, 'SYTYCD' winner dies at 36 after being hit by train
The 'So You Think You Can Dance' alum passed away after being involved in a train accident

Disney drops Marvel’s 2027 movie to release 'The Simpsons' sequel

Disney drops Marvel’s 2027 movie to release 'The Simpsons' sequel
Marvel Phase 6 just confirmed four movies: 'Fantastic Four: First Steps', 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day', and more

Keith Urban hints at marriage trouble days before Nicole Kidman split

Keith Urban hints at marriage trouble days before Nicole Kidman split
Nicole Kidman filed for divorce from Keith Urban after spending two decades together

Mr Scorsese trailer explores Martin Scorsese's battle with good and evil

Mr Scorsese trailer explores Martin Scorsese's battle with good and evil
The five-part documentary series shares never-before-seen footage and in-depth interviews with Martin Scorsese's inner circle

Jimmy Kimmel reunites with Stephen Colbert after ABC's suspension drama

Jimmy Kimmel reunites with Stephen Colbert after ABC's suspension drama
'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' was suspended by ABC over the host's insensitive remarks on Charlie Kirk's assassination

Blake Lively reacts with humour after Justin Baldoni new update

Blake Lively reacts with humour after Justin Baldoni new update
The 'Gossip Girl' alum poked fun after the 'Five Feet Apart' star shared new confession amid legal battle

Taylor Swift leaves Selena Gomez’s ‘Wizards’ costar swooning at wedding

Taylor Swift leaves Selena Gomez’s ‘Wizards’ costar swooning at wedding
Selena Gomez's ‘Wizards of Waverly Place’ co-star share heartwarming moment with Taylor Swift at nuptial

Dolly Parton breaks silence on skipping another big event amid health issues

Dolly Parton breaks silence on skipping another big event amid health issues
Dolly Parton opens up about health concerns amid speculation about her upcoming apperance at major event

Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban’s divorce intensifies after new details leaked

Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban’s divorce intensifies after new details leaked
The 'BabyGirl' starlet filed for divorce from 'The Fighter' singer after 19-years of marriage

Kim Kardashian, Khloé honour late father Robert on 22nd death anniversary

Kim Kardashian, Khloé honour late father Robert on 22nd death anniversary
Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian share heartfelt tribute to father Robert Kardashian on 22nd death anniversary

d4vd case: Celeste Rivas’ ex-beau makes shocking claims about her personal life

d4vd case: Celeste Rivas’ ex-beau makes shocking claims about her personal life
Damien Hernandez and his mother, Jamie shared rare details about Celeste Rivas

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs faces sentencing after bid for new trial rejected

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs faces sentencing after bid for new trial rejected
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs denied new trial just days before court sentencing