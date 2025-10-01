Home / Entertainment

Jimmy Kimmel reunites with Stephen Colbert after ABC's suspension drama

'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' was suspended by ABC over the host's insensitive remarks on Charlie Kirk's assassination

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • |

Jimmy Kimmel and his close pal, Stephen Colbert, have teamed up for the first time days after ABC's suspension drama.

The popular host duo appeared for an unexpected late-night TV crossover on Tuesday, September 30, on each other’s shows.

A week after returning to television, Jimmy cheekily takes a swipe at the ongoing government showdown, which is affecting the respective careers of the television celebrities.

The Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show's host introduced his guest, Colbert, saying, "It's the show the FCC doesn't want you to see, thanks to the Trump administration, [Colbert] is now available for a limited time only."

"We thought it might be a fun way to drive the president nuts. Democrats want Republicans to agree to continue funding the Affordable Care Act, whereas Republicans want to use that money to add crab legs to the omelette station at [Trump's private resort] Mar-a-Lago," the host added.

Jimmy invited Colbert two months after he announced that his The Late Show with Stephen Colbert was coming to an end. 

In July of this year, Stephen Colbert announced that his popular talk show will conclude in May 2026 after 10 seasons.

Kimmel also humorously said that he was in the bathroom when he learned of Jimmy Kimmel Live being pulled.

It is important to note that Jimmy Kimmel's show was cancelled in September, after his insensitive remarks over the assassination of Charlie Kirk.   

However, after a week Jimmy returned to television after several celebrities protested publicly. 

