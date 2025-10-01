Home / Entertainment

Mr Scorsese trailer explores Martin Scorsese's battle with good and evil

The five-part documentary series shares never-before-seen footage and in-depth interviews with Martin Scorsese's inner circle

  By Hania Jamil
Apple TV+ has dropped the trailer for Mr Scorsese, a five-part docuseries helmed by Rebecca Miller about the celebrated director-writer-producer Martin Scorsese.

On Wednesday, October 1, the platform released the first look of the highly anticipated documentary, which is gearing up for its world premiere on Saturday in the 11-time Oscar-nominated director's hometown, New York.

Mr Scorsese features never-before-seen footage and in-depth interviews with those closest to Scorsese, including his frequent leading actors Robert De Niro, Daniel Day-Lewis and Leonardo DiCaprio.

Moreover, the list will also include his children, wife Helen Morris, and childhood friends.

The trailer begins with Martin sitting in front of screens as his voice questions in the background, "Who are we? Are we intrinsically good or evil?

Furthermore, the cinematic trailer compromises snapshots from Martin's long list of films, including 1967's Who's That Knocking at My Door starring Harvey Keitel, Mean Streets, Taxi Driver, Raging Bull, The Last Temptation of Christ, Goodfellas, Gangs of New York, The Aviator, The Departed, The Wolf of Wall Street and his latest work, the 2023 Best Picture Oscar nominee Killers of the Flower Moon.

"I knew I could express myself with pictures," Martin says in the trailer. "But I had to find my own way."

Executive producers of Mr Scorsese include Rebecca and Damon Cardasis, Cindy Tolan, Rick Yorn, Christopher Donnelly and Julie Yorn.

Mr Scorsese is set to premier on Apple TV+ on October 17.

