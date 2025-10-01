Sean 'Diddy' Combs ex Cassie Ventura raises alarm over rapper's possible release  

Sean Diddy Combs' former flame, Cassie Ventura, has warned authorities about the rap icon's possible release.
According to media reports, the 39-year-old American singer and dancer sent a letter to the New York federal judge, Arun Subramanian, overseeing the disgraced hip-hop mogul’s case.
In a viral note, Cassie, who previously testified in Diddy’s high-profile trial in May this year, has issued a direct warning to the officials and urged extended prison punishment for the Bad Boy CEO.
She additionally noted in her statement that if the rapper were freed, his victims may never be free if he is not sent to prison.
"I am so scared that if he walks free, his first actions will be swift retribution towards me and others who spoke up about his abuse at trial," the Me & U singer noted.
She continued, "As much progress as I have made in recovering from his abuse, I remain very much afraid of what he is capable of and the malice he undoubtedly harbours towards me for having the bravery to tell the truth."
As of now, a federal court judge has not responded to the Casandra Cassie Ventura’s letter yet.
Bad Boy Records founder and famous rapper Sean Diddy Combs was found guilty of transporting individuals for prostitution to multiple locations.
During his trial, Diddy was also cleared of several charges that were imposed on him, including racketeering and trafficking.
Sean Diddy Combs' sentencing date is scheduled to be held on October 3.