Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban’s divorce intensifies after new details leaked

The 'BabyGirl' starlet filed for divorce from 'The Fighter' singer after 19-years of marriage

  By Javeria Ahmed
Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman’s divorce is reportedly taking a dramatic turn after latest revelation.

As per PEOPLE, a source close to the BabyGirl starlet, who filed for divorce from The Fighter singer on Tuesday, September 30 after 19 years of marriage, made the choice after much consideration.

"Their split is turning dramatic. Nicole's hurt and feels betrayed,” the source said, adding, “She wanted to save their marriage and believed that she could, but it seems he's already moved on."

According to documents obtained by the outlet, the Lioness actress listed their date of separation as the date of filing, and cited due to irreconcilable differences they took the matter to the court.

The filing also revealed that the former couple finalized a parenting agreement that allows Kidman 306 days per year with their daughters Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14, while Urban 59 days.

The estranged couple also agreed on a parenting schedule and will jointly make major decisions for their daughtersa neither will receive child support.

In a filing, it is also revealed that the couple have mutually committed to maintaining respect toward each other and their families.

They will "encourage each child to continue to love the other parent and be comfortable in both families."

Notably, Nicole Kidman filed for divorce just one day after the outlet confirmed that the couple has parted ways.

Their divorce came after the pair was last seen in public together at an event in Nashville in June, and Kidman celebrated their 19th wedding anniversary with an Instagram post on June 2.

