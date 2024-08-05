Royal

Prince Harry sparks Prince William’s anger with strategic move

Prince William is boiling over Prince Harry’s latest statement about their mother Princess Diana

  • by Web Desk
  • August 05, 2024


Prince William is said to be furious over estranged brother Prince Harry’s latest move..

Prince Harry has reportedly upset the Prince of Wales by making a huge statement about their late mother lady Diana.

The Duke of Sussex in his recent interview in ITV documentary Tabloids on Trial referenced his late mother, noting, "There's evidence to suggest that [my mother] was being hacked in the mid-90s, probably one of the first people to be hacked. And yet still today, the tabloid press very much enjoy painting her as being paranoid. But she wasn't paranoid."

Soon after the highlights from Harry’s interview started taking rounds on the internet it stirred quite a buzz among royal quarters.

As per the Australian publication New Idea some sources claimed that William is angry by his brother's continued mention of Diana.

"William is spitting mad that Harry would reference this again," the source revealed.

"He's so fed up with [the Sussexes] cashing in on Diana's death," they added.

"Harry just won't move on and it appears that since marrying Meghan, the obsession with his mother has only intensified. William's getting to the point where he's washing his hands of Harry for good," the informant claimed.

This update comes shortly after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's new interview aired on CBS' morning show on Thursday.

The couple opened up about online hatred and bullying, mental health and much more.

