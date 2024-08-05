Sheikh Hasina’s son hints at potential end to mother’s political career

Sheikh Hasina has resigned from her role as Prime Minister of Bangladesh on Monday, August 5, and left the country amid escalating turmoil.
Her son, Sajeeb Wajed Joy, suggested on BBC World Service’s Newshour that Hasina may not return to politics.
Joy expressed disappointment over the strong public backlash despite Hasina's efforts, stating, "She has turned Bangladesh around. When she took over power it was considered a failing state. It was a poor country. Until today it was considered one of the rising tigers of Asia."
The recent unrest, which began over quota issues, evolved into widespread protests demanding Hasina’s resignation.
Over 300 people have died in the violence over the past month.
Opponents have accused her of corruption, nepotism, and suppressing civil liberties, arguing that these issues overshadowed her contributions to the country's economic progress.
Joy addressed criticisms of the administration’s approach to handling recent protests, stating, "You have had policemen beaten to death, 13 just yesterday. What do you expect the police to do when mobs are causing such violence?"