World

Kamala Harris narrows Vice President search to two finalists

Kamala Harris is close to finalizing her choice for a vice presidential running mate

  • by Web Desk
  • August 06, 2024
Kamala Harris narrows Vice President search to two finalists
Kamala Harris narrows Vice President search to two finalists

Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris is close to finalizing her choice for a vice presidential running mate.

As per Reuters, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz have emerged as the top contenders for the position.

An announcement is expected by Tuesday, ahead of a campaign rally at Temple University in Philadelphia.

The selection of a running mate is a critical move for Harris as she prepares to challenge Republican nominee Donald Trump and his running mate, Senator JD Vance, in the November 5 election. Vance is also scheduled to campaign in South Philadelphia on Tuesday.

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro:

Shapiro, 51, has strong approval ratings in Pennsylvania, a key battleground state with 19 electoral votes. As a former state attorney general and potential first Jewish vice president, his selection could add historical significance to Harris' ticket.

However, Shapiro's strong pro-Israel stance might alienate some progressive voters while appealing to moderates.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz:

Walz, 60, a former US Army National Guard member and teacher, has gained prominence for his vocal support of Harris and his criticism of Trump and Vance.

As a former member of Congress from a Republican-leaning district, Walz's appeal to rural and white voters could benefit Harris, though Minnesota itself is a Democratic stronghold.

Speculation had previously included six other candidates, including US Senator Mark Kelly, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, and Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker.

Kamala Harris narrows Vice President search to two finalists

Kamala Harris narrows Vice President search to two finalists
Victoria Canal SHATTERS Tom Cruise dating rumors

Victoria Canal SHATTERS Tom Cruise dating rumors
US urges democratic transition in Bangladesh amid political crisis

US urges democratic transition in Bangladesh amid political crisis
Bangladesh President orders immediate release of ex-PM Khaleda Zia

Bangladesh President orders immediate release of ex-PM Khaleda Zia

World News

Bangladesh President orders immediate release of ex-PM Khaleda Zia
US urges democratic transition in Bangladesh amid political crisis
Bangladesh President orders immediate release of ex-PM Khaleda Zia
Bangladesh President orders immediate release of ex-PM Khaleda Zia
Bangladesh President orders immediate release of ex-PM Khaleda Zia
Sheikh Hasina’s son hints at potential end to mother’s political career
Bangladesh President orders immediate release of ex-PM Khaleda Zia
UK PM Keir Starmer proposes ‘major’ reforms in response to riot crisis
Bangladesh President orders immediate release of ex-PM Khaleda Zia
Who Is General Waker-Uz-Zaman? The man behind Bangladesh’s interim government
Bangladesh President orders immediate release of ex-PM Khaleda Zia
Bangladeshi protesters deface Sheikh Mujibur Rahman statue amid deadly unrest
Bangladesh President orders immediate release of ex-PM Khaleda Zia
Sheikh Hasina arrives in India for safety as Bangladesh crisis worsens
Bangladesh President orders immediate release of ex-PM Khaleda Zia
Jay Slater’s real cause of death REVEALED after post-mortem
Bangladesh President orders immediate release of ex-PM Khaleda Zia
Bangladesh army chief shares new plan as PM Sheikh Hasina resigns
Bangladesh President orders immediate release of ex-PM Khaleda Zia
Bangladesh's long-standing Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigns
Bangladesh President orders immediate release of ex-PM Khaleda Zia
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. claims he dumped a dead bear in Central Park: Video
Bangladesh President orders immediate release of ex-PM Khaleda Zia
Bangladesh anti-government protests: Death toll climbs to 90 as violence escalates