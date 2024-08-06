Kamala Harris narrows Vice President search to two finalists

Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris is close to finalizing her choice for a vice presidential running mate.
As per Reuters, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz have emerged as the top contenders for the position.
An announcement is expected by Tuesday, ahead of a campaign rally at Temple University in Philadelphia.
The selection of a running mate is a critical move for Harris as she prepares to challenge Republican nominee Donald Trump and his running mate, Senator JD Vance, in the November 5 election. Vance is also scheduled to campaign in South Philadelphia on Tuesday.
Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro:
Shapiro, 51, has strong approval ratings in Pennsylvania, a key battleground state with 19 electoral votes. As a former state attorney general and potential first Jewish vice president, his selection could add historical significance to Harris' ticket.
However, Shapiro's strong pro-Israel stance might alienate some progressive voters while appealing to moderates.
Minnesota Governor Tim Walz:
Walz, 60, a former US Army National Guard member and teacher, has gained prominence for his vocal support of Harris and his criticism of Trump and Vance.
As a former member of Congress from a Republican-leaning district, Walz's appeal to rural and white voters could benefit Harris, though Minnesota itself is a Democratic stronghold.
Speculation had previously included six other candidates, including US Senator Mark Kelly, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, and Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker.