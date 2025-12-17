Talwinder, Meesha Shafi take music beyond border with new song ‘Sachay Loki’

Talwinder and Meesha Shafi have teamed up for an exciting new collaboration.
After teasing the her collaborator for the upcoming track for a few days, the 44-year-old Pakistani singer finally took to Instagram on Tuesday, December 16, revealing that she has joined forces with the 28-year-old Indian singer-songwriter.
Sharing a five-slide gallery featuring her photoshoot with the Dhundhala hitmaker for their forthcoming release, with a caption stating, “Meesha Shafi X @talwiinder.”
She revealed the title of the song, “SACHAY LOKI,” adding its lyrics, “ikk doojay de naal khalo ke phool ainj khilday.”
Shafi aur announced the release date of the track, writing, “Friday 19-12-25.”
Sachay Loki’s artistic cover shows Meesha Shafi and Talwinder positioned back to back, set against the striking imagery of a full solar eclipse.
While the Mustache starlet is seen exuding style in a shimmering outfit paired with a chain-style headpiece, Talwiinder rocks the cover in his trademark bandana and face paint.
Fans’ reactions:
Meesha Shafi’s post ignited a buzz among fans, receiving heartfelt comments from them.
“Helllla excited,” expressed one, while another wrote, “You know this one about to be bangin.”
A third added, “Holyyy What.. Banger incoming!!”
“Omg the unexpected collab,” excitedly penned a fourth.
Notably, this isn’t the first time Meesha Shafi and Talwinder have collaborated cross-border as the Chori Chori singer has played a supporting role in the hit 2012 Indian movie Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, while Talwinder has delivered multiple successful songs in Pakistan.