Trending
  • By Sidra Khan
Trending

Talwinder, Meesha Shafi take music beyond border with new song ‘Sachay Loki’

Pakistan’s Meesha Shafi announces release date of her new song ‘Sachay Loki’ in collaboration with Indian singer Talwinder

  • By Sidra Khan
Talwinder, Meesha Shafi take music beyond border with new song ‘Sachay Loki’
Talwinder, Meesha Shafi take music beyond border with new song ‘Sachay Loki’

Talwinder and Meesha Shafi have teamed up for an exciting new collaboration.

After teasing the her collaborator for the upcoming track for a few days, the 44-year-old Pakistani singer finally took to Instagram on Tuesday, December 16, revealing that she has joined forces with the 28-year-old Indian singer-songwriter.

Sharing a five-slide gallery featuring her photoshoot with the Dhundhala hitmaker for their forthcoming release, with a caption stating, “Meesha Shafi X @talwiinder.”

She revealed the title of the song, “SACHAY LOKI,” adding its lyrics, “ikk doojay de naal khalo ke phool ainj khilday.”

Shafi aur announced the release date of the track, writing, “Friday 19-12-25.”

Sachay Loki’s artistic cover shows Meesha Shafi and Talwinder positioned back to back, set against the striking imagery of a full solar eclipse.

While the Mustache starlet is seen exuding style in a shimmering outfit paired with a chain-style headpiece, Talwiinder rocks the cover in his trademark bandana and face paint.

Fans’ reactions:

Meesha Shafi’s post ignited a buzz among fans, receiving heartfelt comments from them.

“Helllla excited,” expressed one, while another wrote, “You know this one about to be bangin.”

A third added, “Holyyy What.. Banger incoming!!”

“Omg the unexpected collab,” excitedly penned a fourth.

Notably, this isn’t the first time Meesha Shafi and Talwinder have collaborated cross-border as the Chori Chori singer has played a supporting role in the hit 2012 Indian movie Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, while Talwinder has delivered multiple successful songs in Pakistan.

'Homebound' secures major spot on Oscars 2026 shortlist

'Homebound' secures major spot on Oscars 2026 shortlist
Genelia wishes ‘dearest’ husband Riteish happy birthday with heartfelt post

Genelia wishes ‘dearest’ husband Riteish happy birthday with heartfelt post
Sunny Deol burst into tears in first appearance after Dharmendra’s death

Sunny Deol burst into tears in first appearance after Dharmendra’s death
Saba Faisal issues clarification on controversial statement amid backlash

Saba Faisal issues clarification on controversial statement amid backlash
Alizeh Shah stirs debate with harsh remarks about Saba Faisal, Nida Yasir

Alizeh Shah stirs debate with harsh remarks about Saba Faisal, Nida Yasir
‘Pamaal’ latest episode leaves fans in tears with soul-stirring death scene

‘Pamaal’ latest episode leaves fans in tears with soul-stirring death scene
‘Border 2’ stirs patriotism with battle-ready visuals in fierce first teaser

‘Border 2’ stirs patriotism with battle-ready visuals in fierce first teaser
Riteish Deshmukh wraps shooting for epic historical drama 'Raja Shivaji'

Riteish Deshmukh wraps shooting for epic historical drama 'Raja Shivaji'
Merub Ali's friends surprise her with backyard law school graduation ceremony

Merub Ali's friends surprise her with backyard law school graduation ceremony
Alia Bhatt's uncle Vikram and wife remanded to Judicial custody in fraud case

Alia Bhatt's uncle Vikram and wife remanded to Judicial custody in fraud case
Zohran Mamdani's mum reveals Bollywood film NYC mayor-elect watched 16 times

Zohran Mamdani's mum reveals Bollywood film NYC mayor-elect watched 16 times
Alia Bhatt reacts to Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif's newborn baby's snap?

Alia Bhatt reacts to Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif's newborn baby's snap?

Popular News

Patrick Mahomes' injury sparks Tom Brady rare admission about ACL struggle

Patrick Mahomes' injury sparks Tom Brady rare admission about ACL struggle
12 minutes ago
Talwinder, Meesha Shafi take music beyond border with new song ‘Sachay Loki’

Talwinder, Meesha Shafi take music beyond border with new song ‘Sachay Loki’
42 minutes ago
Jannik Sinner to play first-ever match in South Korea before Australian Open

Jannik Sinner to play first-ever match in South Korea before Australian Open
an hour ago